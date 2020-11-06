EDDYVILLE — Owen Matthews, age 11, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in his comfortable bed with his Dad, Mom, big sister and loving dog, Buddy, by his side. Owen was a child of God and attended Charity Baptist Church in Eddyville, Ky. Owen loved baseball and basketball, was the youngest Kentucky Colonel ever and an honorary member of many law enforcement groups.
Survivors include his parents, Chase and Jennifer Matthews of Eddyville; one sister, Sarah Spurlock of Eddyville; maternal grandparents, Roger and Cindy Waters of Eddyville; paternal grandparents, Rudy Matthews and Wanda Kinnis of Dycusburg; maternal great-grandmother, Shirley Rushing of Eddyville; paternal great-grandfather, James LaRue of Eddyville; four uncles, Tim (Erin) Waters of Eddyville; Craig Stone of Providence, Aaron LaRue and Curt LaRue, both of Princeton.
Owen was preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, A.R. and Louise Waters, Howard Rushing; paternal great-grandparents, Henry Matthews, Sr., Gloria Matthews and Rose Wallace.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville, Ky.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. on the lawn of Eddyville First Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Waters and Rev. Aaron Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Glenn’s Chapel Cemetery in Lyon County.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.lakelandchapel.com. All Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made in Owen’s memory to: Lyon Diamond Club, P.O. Box 116, Eddyville, KY 42038.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.