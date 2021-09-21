Ovilee Moore, 99, of Benton, Kentucky, died on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fern Terrace in Murray, Kentucky.

Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Briensburg Baptist Church.

Service information

Sep 27
Funeral Service
Monday, September 27, 2021
12:00PM
Briensburg Baptist Church
892 Briensburg Road
Benton, KY 42025
Sep 27
Visitation
Monday, September 27, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Briensburg Baptist Church
892 Briensburg Road
Benton, KY 42025
Sep 26
Visitation
Sunday, September 26, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
