Observing International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, many local health organizations came together to raise awareness of the plight that has become a part of so many people’s lives.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose deaths have been on the rise for the last 20 years with 91,799 deaths in 2020 alone attributed to overdose.
“Our T-shirts have the number 2,250 on them,” said Brandon Fitch, program manager at Turning Point.
“That is the number of lives lost to overdose last year in Kentucky. It is a 14.5% increase from the previous year. Many of us are left with questions that we don’t have the answers to. Could we have done something else? Could we have done more for them? But let’s not get confused. Overdose does not care how old you are. It does not care how young you are. It most certainly does not care if you’re using drugs for the first time or the 101st time. Overdose is only invested in the fact that it will be your last time.”
Many of these deaths are attributable to opioids, in particular the highly addictive fentanyl. It’s a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, which is sometimes added to other drugs to increase their addictive properties and increase their potency, leading to increased rates.
“Fentanyl is responsible for over 70% of those fatalities in our state,” Fitch said.
“And although we have seen more than a 40% decrease in fatal overdoses in McCracken County — which is awesome, we are watching the number of fatal and non-fatal overdoses in our region grow. We have seen the number of fatal overdoses in neighboring counties double.”
In order to fight this rapid increase in cases, Turning Point announced a new initiative.
“For the past year, we have made a partnership with McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Mayfield Police Department and have seen great success with our quick response team, where we respond to overdose survivors,” Fitch said.
“After seeing these overdose spikes in our region, we knew that we must do more. So, today, I’m honored to announce that Turning Point’s Quick Response Team has partnered with Mercy Regional EMS here in McCracken County, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton Police Department, where overdose numbers are rising. This partnership will allow first responders and peer support specialists the ability to visit overdose survivors further into our region within a 24 hour to 72 hour window, offering them support, treatment options and, most importantly, hope.”
There were other speakers at the event who shared their experiences with overdose and addiction, as well as providing Narcan training to all in attendance.
“There’s a couple of different things that can increase your chance of an overdose,” said Kaitlyn Krolikowski, network director of the Opioid Task Force. “Having an overdose in the last year, using multiple drugs together, using fentanyl and using the same amount as normal after a break from it. Many people think their tolerances won’t change, but they do and those people overdose. Your body just can’t handle it.”
Some speakers also shared their journey.
“I am an administrator for CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men and I’m also a person in long-term recovery,” said Max Grantham.
“For me, that means that I haven’t used illicit drugs or alcohol since Jan. 23, 2010. And that might seem like quite some time, but I was in battling alcoholism and addiction for about 38 years. The biggest part of my life, I was struggling with alcoholism and addiction. I lost relationships, jobs, and ultimately lost my freedom. I only turned things around when I went to CenterPoint myself. It changed my life. And, while I was there, I made a decision to turn my life around and have the honor and the privilege of helping others who suffer with the same problems I suffered from substance use disorder.”
For some, the event was a chance to honor their lost loved ones.
“When my daughter asked me to do this, I kept putting off having to write things down …, ” said Sallee Wilson, mother of Samuel Justin Adams, lost to overdose in Nashville in 11 years ago. “Justin finally seemed to be getting a little bit better when he got a new job with a barge company. I knew he was clean because you had to test clean to be able to get on the boat. He had been on the boat for about six weeks when he got he got off on a Wednesday night.”
Wilson went into detail about the last time she saw Justin.
“That Thursday, Sept. 22, he came over with his dad to my house to pick up his car. I was so happy to see him,” she said. “He gave me a big hug and told him he’s gonna go to Nashville the next day. I said, ‘Listen, you better be careful. You’ve got a lot to move forward. Now you have a little girl that loves you. You have a girlfriend that you know you need to help take care of and you need to help raise that daughter.’ He assured me he would and gave me a big hug and told me how much he loved me. That was the last time that I saw him.”
Finally, Wilson talked about her own signs from her son.
“When you lose someone very close to you, a child, parent, or close friend, a spouse — you look for any signs that they may send you,” she said.
“Some people look for red cards, some people seeing different signs. My son is the number 22. Knowing that I’m telling his story tonight 11 years after his death in 2011 and this year is 2022, I know I had his blessing to share his many struggles and our family’s heartbreak to shine a light on this epidemic, in hopes that no another family ... wonder what we’ve had to go through.”
Anyone struggling with addiction and drug use can visit 4rbhaddictiontreatment.org for more information on treatment.
