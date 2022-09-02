PADNWS-09-02-22 OVERDOSE - PHOTO

Participants gather together Wednesday at the International Overdose Awareness Day picnic at Noble Park and release balloons in honor of their lost loved ones.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

Observing International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, many local health organizations came together to raise awareness of the plight that has become a part of so many people’s lives.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose deaths have been on the rise for the last 20 years with 91,799 deaths in 2020 alone attributed to overdose.

