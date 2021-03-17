Over/Under bets on downtown success

With the luck of the Irish hopefully in play for St. Patrick’s Day, the owners of Paducah’s newest downtown eatery are hoping they hit on their Over/Under bet.
Business partners Blake Calhoun and Dru Hardin are the owners of Over/Under, a sports bar opening today at 314 Broadway.
The name is a bit of a double entendre in the case of this new downtown eatery, both alluding to the sports betting term and also nodding to the actual two-level structure of the restaurant.
“We really love this building down here,” Calhoun told The Sun. “We love downtown and we’re big on supporting it. We did the construction for Grill 211 before they opened and fell in love with the scene down here and be a part of it. When the old Italian Grill building became for sale, we purchased it and we just thought it’d be a great place to have a sports bar because downtown Paducah, as far as we know, has never had one.”
General manager Chris Johnson will run the day-to-day at the new business.
As far as food goes, they’re staying classic with a menu chock full of burgers, sandwiches, street tacos and appetizers designed by head chef Kevin Dowdy.
“We have really, really excellent food. Our tacos and burgers are amazing. We’ve got a custom blend of meat from our food provider. We’re trying to lean on the local community … our pork is being sourced locally from a guy who smokes it for us and delivers it to us, and our bread all comes from Kirchhoff’s Bakery.”
Saturday and Sunday brunch is a part of their game plan, as well.
“We felt like there’s not enough fun brunch places in Paducah,” Calhoun added. “You go to a lot of big cities and weekend brunch is a big part of it. We felt like we could add onto that here.”
The restaurant also sports a full bar with 14 beer taps and in-house infused drinks, like their habanero pepper-infused margarita.
For now, the business will be open Wednesday through Sunday. Wednesday and Thursday hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eventually the owners hope to be open seven days a week.
For a full menu, visit www.overunderpaducah.com.
Calhoun and Hardin own CIRCO Construction in Paducah. Hardin, his wife and her sister are the proprietors of Fetch, the downtown pet boutique.
Calhoun is committed to the restaurant being a utility player for its customers.
“We’re not just a sports bar. We’re a bar that has a lot of TVs. There’s going to be sports on them but we want it to be more than that,” he said. “We’re trying to make it a really great place to come eat and drink and have a good time, and if you like sports that’s great but you don’t have to, for sure.”
With spring here and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly within sight, Calhoun has bright hopes for the future of Over/Under.
“We’ve got March Madness coming up, the Masters, the Kentucky Derby and then obviously we’re getting into baseball season,” he said. “There’s going to be lots of sports and opportunities for people to come watch some of that.”
They’re also just hoping to be a team player with the downtown scene, and they look forward to collaborating with other businesses and organizations.
“The thing we’re most excited for is just to be down here,” Calhoun said. “We want to try to bring more people downtown. Before the pandemic, I felt like downtown was really having a resurgence. Obviously, COVID has put a little bit of a hold on that but I’d like to see that continue and we want to be a part of that.”
