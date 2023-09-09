Secretary of State Michael Adams announced in a Friday release that voter registration in Kentucky has increased for the past six months in a row.
As the Nov. 7 election draws closer, voter registration continues to grow in Kentucky, with 7,391 new voters added in August.
“While it’s too soon to predict turnout in November’s election, I’m pleased that in each of the past six months, more Kentuckians have registered to vote than have been removed from the rolls,” Adams said in a statement included in the release.
In Aug., Kentucky saw 3,512 voters removed — 2,689 deceased voters, 375 who moved out of state, 307 voters who were convicted of felonies, 121 who voluntarily de-registered, and 20 who were adjudged mentally incompetent.
According to the release, Republican registrants account for 46% of the electorate, with 1,597,434 voters. Republican registration grew by 2,668 voters, a .17% increase.
Democratic registrants make up 44% of the electorate, with 1,527,360 voters. Democratic registration declined by 595 voters, a .04% decrease.
According to the release, there are 351,865 voters registered under other political parties, making up 10% of the electorate.
“Other” registration increased by 1,806 voters, a .52% increase.
