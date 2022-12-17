McCracken County has experienced its second straight week with more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, a level unseen since the end of August and the first week of September.
The Purchase District Health Department reported on Thursday that there were 118 new cases of COVID-19 reported in McCracken County. Last week, there were 124 new cases.
Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, there was no report given on Nov. 24, but the report for the last two weeks of November totaled 124 new cases in the county.
The COVID incidence rate for the county has steadily grown over the last three weeks. An incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) issues a color-coded map each Monday showing the problem areas of COVID incidence. The highest rate, more than 25 new cases per 100,000 people, is shown in red, while the second-highest rate, 10 to 25 cases, is shown in orange. The third-highest rate, 1 to 10 cases, is shown in yellow, while the lowest rate, less than 1 case, is shown in green.
McCracken County’s incidence rate last Monday was 15.9, shown in orange on the map. Calloway County is only area county in red on this week’s map, with an incidence rate of 30.
Other counties in this area and their incidence rates for the week are Ballard (10.9), Caldwell (15.7), Carlisle (12), Crittenden (16.2), Fulton (9.6), Graves (18), Hickman (9.8), Livingston (15.5), Lyon (10.4) ,Marshall (20.2) and Trigg (14.6)..
Thirteen of Kentucky’s 120 counties are at the red level this week, the most since Sept. 26, when 18 counties were at the red level. No counties are at the green level this week.
Another map issued by the KDPH is the community level map, which uses the number of new COVID-19 cases in each county,% of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients and the number of new patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital in the past week.
The high community levels are shown in red, while the medium levels are shown in yellow and the low community levels are in green.
Nine western Kentucky counties and six eastern Kentucky counties are shown in red on this week’s community level map. Western Kentucky counties shown at a high community level are McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon and Marshall. Calloway County is at the yellow level and Caldwell, Fulton and Trigg counties are at the green level.
Information about local health issues can be found at the Purchase District Health Department website at purchasehealth.org or by calling the health department at 270-444-9625.
