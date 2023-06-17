PADNWS-06-17-23 ODRS RESIDENT GEESE - PHOTO

Many resident Canada geese pairs presently are guarding their goslings from recent nesting; they won’t be friendly and may encourage you to keep your distance.

During the British Invasion of rock and roll in the 1960s, The Yardbirds were a favorite, but my yard birds nowadays draw mixed emotions.

Living on a small body of water, some of my yard birds are resident Canada geese. I enjoy seeing and hearing them (lots of honking), but there are some downsides. They tend to denude the banks as they graze on greenery, they leave feathery refuse where they hang loiter, and each big bird is a walking poop factory.

Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.

