During the British Invasion of rock and roll in the 1960s, The Yardbirds were a favorite, but my yard birds nowadays draw mixed emotions.
Living on a small body of water, some of my yard birds are resident Canada geese. I enjoy seeing and hearing them (lots of honking), but there are some downsides. They tend to denude the banks as they graze on greenery, they leave feathery refuse where they hang loiter, and each big bird is a walking poop factory.
Other people and places have it much worse. Some areas have big numbers of birds. Some places incur strife when and where mating pairs of geese guard broods of new goslings and become aggressive toward people.
In some circumstances, Canada geese can pose possible catastrophe where they fly around airports and create the threat of planes colliding with flocks and potentially causing crashes.
Mostly, the problems or potential problems are about excess. A pair of geese isn’t much of a thing. A dozen honkers is quite another. And a few dozen, well, you can see the unpleasant possibilities.
Reproduction is a reality. Right here at home there were two mated pairs of Canadas and an odd third wheel, I think a young adult that was an offspring of one pair last year. Presently, if those birds plus their goslings from recent nesting get together and trek through the yard there are 15 of them.
There are accidents and predation that befall these geese, of course. Some may even meet their end during Kentucky’s fall and winter waterfowl hunting seasons. But those that skirt pitfalls can survive 20 or 25 years. When offspring are three years old, they find mates and nest themselves, so the population can grow exponentially.
Kentucky wildlife managers say there are something like 40,000 of these resident geese across the state, but they admit this estimate doesn’t account for many Canadas that are living in more urban areas. In fact, the birds in close proximity to dense human concentrations could be a good chunk of the real total population — and the fastest growing segment.
But aren’t Canada geese from Canada? And aren’t they just supposed to fly in here during the winter? What are these big birds and from where did they originate?
Right away, differentiate these geese from the birds that hail from the great white North, the ones that used to migrate here during the cold season. Those geese, better identified as interior Canada geese, nest in various places across the northern tier of Canada mostly.
Interior Canadas were never here in the spring and summer, winging through our region only during the late fall and winter when they migrated south along the Mississippi Flyway to escape the worst of the frozen season. Thousands of them often accumulated in far western Kentucky wetland habitats (like Ballard Wildlife Management Area) during the coldest months.
Over the past couple of decades, however, winters have been increasingly milder. Meanwhile, some central and northern Illinois habitats were improved with the addition of surface water like cooling lakes of power plants. Farming practices there increasingly turned to no-till farming that left more waste grain (goose food) on the surface.
Milder weather left less snow cover up the flyway to nudge geese southward. Those birds that did make it as far south as Illinois found more suitable habitat with food sooner, so the conditions “short-stopped” migrators before they reached Kentucky latitudes.
Migratory Canada geese haven’t needed to come this far south in recent winters, so they haven’t.
Yet, there was such a thing as non-migratory Canada geese that were here originally. They were a slightly larger variation of the same species, their tendency to heavier weights earning them the name of giant Canada geese.
Biologists might tend to label them temperate-nesting Canada geese, because this warmer zone is where this variety of honker is home and remains in the nesting season.
Up until the early 20th century, these birds were over-exploited and many of their traditional habitats were reduced or destroyed. Consequently, they waned, then apparently vanished. Giant Canadas were thought to be extinct as a subspecies or variant until some surviving examples of them were identified in New York state in 1962.
Since then, other survivors were suspected, and over time other Canadas nesting in temperate areas were protected, then re-seeded back into other places from which native honkers had vanished.
As non-migrating geese were planted back into more modern-day habitats, they flourished. Moved into closer proximity to people, the geese began realizing advantages that their ancestors didn’t have.
Closer to man’s coattails, geese enjoyed grazing on grasses of open areas that humans maintained. They welcomed the chance to feed on agricultural crops, although this wasn’t pleasing to the farmers.
While most re-established resident geese had protection from human predators, by being closer to mankind, they also enjoyed less predation from wild predators.
As a result, these giant, non-migratory, temperate-nesting or resident Canada geese — whatever we call them — are surprisingly common and still increasing.
It is great to have these geese back, but in some places, there is too much of a good thing. Some have earned nuisance status. Wildlife managers now have the dual mission of protecting these native birds while helping cope with them (with hunting seasons and possibly other tactics) as their numbers rise to seeming excess.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
