Doctors from Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital came together Thursday in a Zoom news conference to discuss the current COVID-19 surge and the need to get accurate information to the public.
The panel consisted of Baptist Health Paducah doctors Bradley Housman, the hospital’s chief medical officer, who served as the emcee of the discussion; Anita Fleener-Ford and Carl LeBuhn of Infectious Disease Associates; Keith Kelly of Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonology and Allison Rains of Emergency Medicine as well as Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital doctors Brett Bechtel of Emergency Medicine; Jenny Franke, the chief clinical officer; Mohamad Khoudoud, a pulmonologist with Critical Care Medicine; and Sagar Patel, a hospitalist with Critical Care Medicine.
Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department, also took part in the discussion.
Housman said the current surge in COVID-19 has affected practices at Baptist Health.
“As of late, we’ve had to aggressively manage our elective surgery schedule,” he said. “As I mentioned, ICU (intensive care unit) resources are becoming quite stretched thin, so we’re having to be very judicious in how we allocate our surgery spots and our ICU spots. We’re simply starting to run out of room.
“…The fear is that if we continue this dramatic increase — this doubling of inpatients — if we continue this for a few more weeks, we’re really going to be in a difficult position of being able to manage all of the things we need to manage at the hospital level.”
Housman said Baptist Health Paducah is seeing a request for services from other medical facilities at about the same level as the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“It was not uncommon for us to get many requests denied for ICU beds, for folks wanting to transfer patients here,” he said. “We’re accustomed to getting requests for transfer here from our surrounding counties, but in the thick of it, we were getting requests from as far away as Arkansas and down into the South in Mississippi, and we’re getting those requests again.”
Franke said that Mercy Health-Lourdes has 29 inpatients, with 12 in critical care beds and five of those are on ventilators.
“We are in a spot right now where we are experiencing a paucity of critical care beds as well,” she said. “Our emergency room visits are very, very high. Urgent care visits are very, very high, so we are seeing a lot of folks from the community flooding those systems with both COVID symptoms and other related issues.”
Franke recommended people reach out to a primary care physician first before coming to an emergency room and access appropriate care there and only come to the ER if necessary.
Koster said the Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard showed the top five counties and bottom five counties in terms of vaccinated people.
The top county for last week, Woodford, has a 70% vaccination rate. Three of the bottom counties in the state — Ballard (24.2%), Christian (24.15%) and Hickman (23.86%) are in western Kentucky.
Other Jackson Purchase vaccination figures for last week include McCracken (47.25%), Calloway (40.79%), Carlisle (27.16%), Fulton (29.89%), Graves (36.66%) and Marshall (46.14%).
The state vaccination average is 54%
Koster said the surge in COVID-19 cases has led to an increase in people getting vaccinated.
“Hopefully, with the school mandates that have been coming on, we’ll have more students who are willing to get the vaccine or whose parents are willing for their students to get the vaccine,” he said.
Brechtel said in the last two weeks, 8% of the patients he saw in the emergency room — 1 in 12 — tested positive for COVID-19, and on Wednesday, 11% of the patients who came to the emergency room — 1 in 9 — had COVID.
“That’s an overwhelmingly astounding number, thinking about what we’re trying to treat already,” he said. “We just don’t have the bandwidth and the capacity to treat COVID in that magnitude.
“It just completely bogs down the system and doesn’t allow us to get to the patients who need help as quickly as we used to be able to because there’s just not enough staffing, and that’s a nationwide thing.”
Bechtel said all of the patients he admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 in the last month were unvaccinated.
“Resources are limited not only locally…but we’re already seeing that there’s no place to transfer people,” he said. “If you need a higher level of care at Vanderbilt, at Centennial, at Skyline, all these big systems are already full of COVID and have their own local issues.”
Rains said doctors didn’t see a lot of children in last year’s bout with COVID-19, but this year, they are seeing “tons of children” and young people.
“This delta variant is very contagious,” she said. “I encourage everyone to wear masks. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”
Rains said women of child-bearing age were concerned the vaccine would make them infertile, but obstetricians have said the vaccine is safe regarding childbirth.
LeBuhn said he wanted to be sure people understood that what is being seen is an epidemic of unvaccinated people.
“Although people who have been vaccinated can get COVID, they tend to get much milder disease, and they are not the people that we’re seeing in a by-and-large part in the hospital, in the ICU, on the (ventilator) and dying,” he said.
“Our biggest tool to fight this is vaccination. I do have a concern that…rates are high and people may get the sense that ‘Maybe it’s too late for me to get vaccinated; it’s all over the place.’ It is not too late to get vaccinated.”
Koster said almost all of the misinformation regarding the effectiveness of vaccines and masks has come from social media.
“I think what we’re finding is that the hesitancy of our population seems to thrive off of social media,” he said. “They’re looking for ways to support why they’re not wanting to get a vaccine. So, they’re looking in the wrong places. There’s a lot of information out there; you’re being bombarded with information across all media.
“It’s selective as to what you want to listen to. The misinformation — most of it’s coming through the social media side.”
Those seeking locations for vaccines can go to vaccine.ky.gov and click on the “Find COVID-19 Vaccines” link.
