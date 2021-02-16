Meteorologists are calling this snow event a possible historic occurrence, and it’s looking like they may be right.
Snow started to fall on the area Sunday night. It rested until about later Monday morning when it reappeared.
And fall it did — for much of the day.
The National Weather Service in Paducah called it all along — significant accumulations of snow “along with blowing and drifting snow, and bitter cold will make for extremely dangerous travel conditions.”
That’s not all.
NWS meteorologists are warning of “bitterly cold-sub-zero wind chills” into Tuesday morning.
Oh, and they’re not done.
“This is not the only storm we will be dealing with this week. A second significant winter storm may affect the area sometime later Wednesday into Thursday,” according to an alert from the Weather Service Monday.
And, “impacts from today’s (Monday) heavy snow will last well into mid week.”
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear urged people to stay off the roads.
“We already have some accidents on our roadways,” Beshear said during a morning news conference. “It is slick and it is dangerous.”
NWS has issued a winter storm warning for central and western areas of the state and an ice storm warning for eastern Kentucky.
Paducah will see a high of 18 degrees for Tuesday with an overnight low of 9.
Wednesday, with the snow, will see a high of 27 and a low of 24; then snow again Thursday with a high of 28 and a low of 10.
Now, here are some winter weather safety tips from NWS:
• Minimize travel.
• Stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold.
• Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel.
• Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.
• Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.
• Check on the elderly.
• Bring pets inside.
How should I dress?
• Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat.
• Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
• Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
• Try to stay dry and out of the wind.
