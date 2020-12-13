Otis Wayne Fulton, 62, of Paducah, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Fulton was the owner and operator of Fulton Salvage and a member of Eastside Holiness Church in Paducah where he was a deacon.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara (Thorn) Fulton of Paducah; three daughters, Tamaria (Jeremy) Buchanan of Paducah, Michelle (Ronnie) Overstreet of Boaz, Jessica (Mike) Edwards of Paducah; four brothers, Hugh Michael Fulton of Princeton, Indiana, Harold Fulton of Danville, Daniel Fulton of Paducah, Stephen Fulton of Boaz; eight sisters, Jacqueline Fulton of Princeton, Gloria Jean Bryant of Indiana; Camilla Highsmith of Indiana, Anita Jane Waldrop of Evansville, Indiana, Vickie Kennedy of Paducah, Lisa Raisor of Paducah, Wilma Sheppard of Paducah, Geneva Walker of Paducah; 12 grandchildren, Alexandria (Destin) Dunn, Breyanna Hunter, Mikey Edwards, Dylan Buchanan, Emma Overstreet, Lillian Overstreet, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Edwards, Briar Overstreet, Khloe Overstreet, Isaiah Overstreet, Landon Overstreet; one great-grandchild, Harper Dunn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Otis Fulton and Ruby (Mosley) Fulton.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Bro. Wayne Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
