People take little notice of how the critter lineup around us has changed over time.
Younger humans take some of the most obvious species for granted. Those a little older can remember when now-common deer and wild turkeys were so scarce as to be almost mythological.
Bald eagles, coyotes, river otters, beavers, even bobcats are all species that were seldom seen, almost never encountered or absent altogether around our habitats. All are animals or birds that should remind us that there is flux in nature while we can have both positive and negative effects on the creatures that share our world.
Living on a small body of water, I was fiddling around near the shore recently when I heard an emphatic splash. When I turned toward the disturbance, I saw an osprey flapping to lift back skyward after a fish-spearing power dive.
As far as I am aware, ospreys have been hanging out around there for three or four years. They may have been there longer, even if in short visits. Before I saw them, I heard their whistling chirps from trees around the shore, but it took a bit until I linked their calls to that species.
Ospreys, large native hawks, are pretty routine around many waterbodies in the region nowadays. Some years ago, they were rare and before that non-existent. Yet, even now, most people never get a good look at an osprey.
This is a big bird, larger than a red-tailed hawk. The osprey is about 22 inches long, and in flight it sports a wingspan in the range of 60 to 70 inches. Hey, that’s getting up there in the eagle wingspan class.
The adult osprey has brown upper body plumage that contrasts sharply with a white underbelly, breast and the outer undersides of its wings. The head is white with a brown streak that runs through and behind each eye.
The osprey’s head has longer, pointy feathers on the back and down to the nape of the neck. The bird doesn’t have a fixed crest, but when it lifts the plumage back there, it has a spikey, punk sort of look as it forms a temporary crest.
Ospreys feed almost exclusively on fish. Most of these are fish up to about a foot in length that the predators catch while hunting on aerial patrols over water.
An osprey wings along, sometimes circling over likely shallow water fish habitat. When it passes over a fish that it spies on or near the surface, it sometimes hovers, the dives toward the targeted fish. The osprey points its beak at the fish, but it extends its legs and talons forward of its head, plunging into water with sharp grasping hooks leading the way.
The fish hawk can plunge as much as three feet below the surface, although fish very near the water’s surface are easier marks. The osprey seizes its fish prey with those hooked talons, then flaps back aloft to a perch or its nest to feed.
Osprey were here, especially on the big rivers of western Kentucky, from exploration and settlement times. After a couple centuries, however, they faded from habitat destruction, thoughtless (and later illegal) shooting and, in the 20th century, the impacts of pesticides.
The last documented Kentucky osprey nesting in the darkest times was in 1949.
Ospreys got a break in 1972 with the banning of DDT, the pesticide that was found to weaken the eggshells of bald eagles as well as those of ospreys and other bird species.
The stage was set for a comeback, but it needed seeding. As the ecosystem was healing, the DDT slowing being flushed from the system, the start of osprey resurgence came when the TVA-managed Land Between the Lakes began a hacking program in the early 1980s.
Hacking is a gradual release. In this case, osprey chicks were brought from areas where they still prospered. Near Honker Bay on Lake Barkley, on elevated platforms protected from predators, the young ospreys were raised with minimal human contact. When they were at the stage of fledging, taking flight, they were released back into the wild.
Hacking uses the young birds’ instinct to return to within a few miles (or closer) to their natal area when they have reached sexual maturity to nest themselves. The same technique was used successfully nearby to renew nesting of bald eagles in the LBL area.
Ospreys reach maturity and begin mating and nesting in an average of three to five seasons after fledging. Records indicate that 61 osprey youngsters were hacked and released in the LBL during the years of 1981-89.
Hacking explains why the first osprey nesting in Kentucky since 1949 occurred in the far western part of the state in 1986. The nest appeared along the Ohio River in Livingston County.
As the hacked birds returned and procreated, they began filling in vacant territories of their manipulated homeland. On Lake Barkley alone, managers documented 14 active nests by 1995.
By the early 2000s, ospreys, likely spinoffs from the original LBL hacking project, had begun to appear around fishy habitats in central and eastern Kentucky.
Within the reclaimed osprey range, a gradual filling in of the available habitats followed suit.
So, we once were out of ospreys. Now, thanks to the birds’ willingness to rebound and a hacking program three decades ago, I now have them chirping in my yard. Who’d have thunk it?
