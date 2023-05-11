Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.