PADNWS-05-11-23 ROTARY-PIC1

James Ouderkirk, the executive director of the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, spoke to the Rotary Club of Paducah Wednesday about the club's mission and the need to fulfill area youth with a purpose. Also shown is Rotary's program chair for May, Betsy Burkeen.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

James Ouderkirk, the executive director of the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club of Paducah, was the guest speaker at Wednesday’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Paducah.

Ouderkirk spoke to Rotary members about the needs the local community organization has in providing enriching programs for area students.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In