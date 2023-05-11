James Ouderkirk, the executive director of the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club of Paducah, was the guest speaker at Wednesday’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Paducah.
Ouderkirk spoke to Rotary members about the needs the local community organization has in providing enriching programs for area students.
“Our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens,” he said. “To help them find a way in this world, to help them find a true identity and how that reflects back on us, that they can come through and be the leaders that we need and be the leaders we’re looking for.”
Ouderkirk said there are five key elements for positive youth development:
• Provide a safe, positive environment
• Provide access to fun and a sense of belonging
• Provide access to supportive relationships
• Provide meaningful opportunities and expectations
• Provide formal and informal recognition
Ouderkirk added that staff development is a key to providing these elements.
“We’re always trying to find ways that we can educate ourselves through mental health first aid training, through any opportunity that we can find that allows us to be a resource for needs that our members may have,” he said. “Staff help them take control of their lives and reach their goals.
“We’re not somebody who meets with them once a week, we’re not somebody who checks in once a month. We’re with these members every day of the week, building relationships, knowing and feeling and understanding when they’re acting differently than they normally do, to know that there’s something going on.”
Ouderkirk said that relationship helps student feel comfortable enough to find a staff members and open up to them with a problem, seeking advice or seeking mentorship.
Ouderkirk pointed out statistics that illustrate the need for Boys and Girls Clubs.
“More than two-thirds of children have experienced at least one traumatic event by the age of 16,” he said. “Recently, we’ve seen gun violence in our schools and maybe the loss of friends or a family member, and there have been families who have lost jobs or had to move.
“At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year. One in 500 children lost a caregiver due to COVID-19. They’ve had to be relocated, they’ve had to wonder who’s going to take care of them now.”
He added that 37% of youth — 3 out of 8 — have experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in the past year.
“To me, the reason of what we’re up here doing is more than our mission statement because it needs to address each and every one of these statistics and so many more that are not thought about when it comes to our children,” he said. “Who gives a voice to the ones who don’t feel that they’re old enough to have that voice?”
Ouderkirk became the executive director of the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club on Dec. 19. He is a native of Ballard County and a graduate of Heath High School.
At the club’s introduction of Ouderkirk as the director last March, Bradley Shoulta, the chairman of the board of the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, said the club was “at a tipping point.”
“We got a $1 million grant from the state, and we are poised to expand the club and serve more children, so we needed somebody with a wide variety of talents,” he said at the introduction event. “We got very, very lucky with James because he fit everything that we were looking for, without a doubt.”
The Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club is at 2956 Park Ave. More information can be found through its website at ocbg.club or at the organization’s Facebook page.
