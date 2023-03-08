The Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club held a reception Tuesday at Hotel 1857 to formally announce its new chief executive officer.
James Ouderkirk, a native of Ballard County and a graduate of Heath High School, was hired as the club’s CEO on Dec. 19, succeeding Neal Clark.
The search to fill the position was the last act of Cade Foster as the chairman of the board of the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. He was succeeded by Bradley Shoulta.
“We started a nationwide search in June,” Shoulta said. “We had an amazing search team who wanted to identify the candidate who would lead us into the next phase of the club.
“We’re kind of at a tipping point. We got a $1 million grant from the state, and we are poised to expand the club and serve more children, so we needed somebody with a wide variety of talents, and we got very, very lucky with James because he fit everything that we were looking for, without a doubt.”
Shoulta said Ouderkirk’s passion to serve, his ability to lead and his financial acumen were some of the traits that the board found attractive in the next CEO.
“I also think he has the ability to touch the community,” Shoulta said. “We have so many stakeholders, the position is extremely hard to fulfill. You have to love kids, you have to love numbers, you have to run an organization, you have to lead staff and you have to work with the school districts, United Way and all the other nonprofits and partnerships.
“It’s actually a difficult role, and James checks all those boxes.”
Ouderkirk earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Connecticut and previously worked in development and engagement at Graceland Portable Buildings headquarters in Cunningham.
He is pursuing a master’s degree in divinity through Liberty University.
“I’m really thankful for this opportunity, to be in the position that I am,” he said. “I’m grateful to lead such a staff that have a passion for the members and the youth as well. Every day, I’m blessed by the drawings and art that the members create and just the conversations that I have with them, to just be there with them and mentor them.”
Ouderkirk is married to Jaci Ouderkirk, and they have three children: Hala, 14; Della, 4; and William, 1.
The Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club is located at 2956 Park Ave. in Paducah. More information can be found through its website at ocbg.club or the organization’s Facebook page.
