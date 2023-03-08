PADNWS-03-08-23 OSCAR CROSS - PHOTO

James Ouderkirk was formally introduced Tuesday as the new CEO of the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club held a reception Tuesday at Hotel 1857 to formally announce its new chief executive officer.

James Ouderkirk, a native of Ballard County and a graduate of Heath High School, was hired as the club’s CEO on Dec. 19, succeeding Neal Clark.

