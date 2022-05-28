David Osborne, Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Kentucky Legislature, will be the emcee for the 142nd St. Jerome Picnic in Fancy Farm on Aug. 6.
First elected to represent Oldham County in 2005, Osborne was selected by colleagues to lead the House as speaker in 2019. In addition to his legislative service, Osborne is a farmer and in the real estate business.
Last year’s emcee was Bob Babbage, political lobbyist, who served as state auditor and secretary of state.
“Each year we try to rotate political parties and throw in a media personality ever so often, but this year it’s the Republican’s turn to emcee our great political event,” Steven Elder, political chairman of the picnic, said in a news release.
“The Fancy Farm Picnic is a great political tradition in the commonwealth and each year it is challenging to decide on an emcee. We are fortunate to have so many people come to western Kentucky each year for the event and certainly fortunate to secure Speaker Osborne as our master of ceremonies.”
The last Speaker of the House to emcee the picnic was in 2006 when former Speaker Jody Richards, a Democrat, was chosen for the position.
Over the last few years, in addition to introducing the candidates to speak, the emcee has had a little commentary to get the event going.
“As someone who has enjoyed many Fancy Farm picnics over the years, it is an incredible privilege to serve as emcee,” Osborne said. “While we all know the political rhetoric can get as hot as the temperature, the Fancy Farm tradition is a unique and quintessential Kentucky experience.”
This year’s picnic is shaping up to be one for the books as several constitutional officers have already declared their candidacy for the highest office in the Commonwealth, according to the Fancy Farm picnic committee.
State Auditor Mike Harmon, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles (all Republicans) have announced their candidacies for governor. Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, is running for a second term. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul won the Republican primary for his reelection campaign to the Senate and Charles Booker secured the Democratic nomination for the matchup.
