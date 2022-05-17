Lower Town Art & Music Festival organizers estimate over 10,000 people attended the weekend event, the first time the normally-annual event has been held since 2019.
“We’re very pleased and thankful for everyone that came out .. as far as I’m concerned it was very successful,” said Lexie Millikan, executive director of the Yeiser Art Center, which presents the arts and music celebration.
“We had at least 10,000 over the course of the weekend, but that’s probably on the low end,” said Millikan.
“We do keep track at our entrance gates, but there’s always a few people that don’t get counted,” she said, such as people living in the neighborhood or entering the festival through alleyways.
According to Millikan, having the festival within the Lower Town neighborhood makes it a special event.
“We love having it in that neighborhood so we work really hard to maintain those relationships,” she said. “We make sure we clean everything up when we leave, that we impact the neighborhood as little as possible as far as being an inconvenience.
“But we have a lot of the neighborhood people that help us. They’re our volunteers. The serve on our committees, they help with cleanup, they set up their own booths. The neighborhood really is part of the festival.”
Millikan estimates about 50 volunteers, staff and contracted people were involved in this year’s festival.
The organization plans to review the success of this year’s event as it looks for toward next year.
“We’ll definitely have a recap and touch base with all or our volunteers and committee members and, of course, we’ll take any kind of public comments into consideration,” said Millikan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.