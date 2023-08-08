FANCY FARM — Fifteen thousand people. That’s what organizers of the 143rd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic estimate for the number of attendees at Saturday’s event.
No remnants of the Fancy Farm Picnic remained at the pavilion Sunday.
“We have a lot of volunteers who just go through and sweep the grounds, so very rarely will you find a scrap of paper left after the picnic,” said Steven Elder, the political chair for the picnic.
This year, people had to navigate the rain. Organizers said the event has never been canceled before because of the weather.
“We had a slow kind of a start because of the rain and things, but then people just piled in here,” Elder said. “This pavilion was completely packed, people around the pavilion and then again, we go until 10 o’clock at night and people were waiting to see who won that Jeep. They were shoulder to shoulder here all night long.”
Organizers didn’t have exact totals for money raised, as of Sunday. But for reference, they said the meat by the pound booth raised $42,000 in cash alone.
“It’s kind of hard to define success other than we get through the day and it’s completed and then we say ‘Yes, this was a great picnic.’ So, everybody who was walking by this morning — you know we got another one in the record books, so everybody’s got this feeling that it was very successful,” Elder said.
For next year? Organizers hope they can increase the energy.
“Good weather, a lot of people and just a lot of excitement again,” Elder said. “I mean, we want everybody to be safe and healthy, but then come back and enjoy the picnic each and every year.”
The money raised will go to St. Jerome Catholic Church’s operations, ministry and mission trip funds to its sister diocese in Jamaica.
