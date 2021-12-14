Restaurants and food service organizations from across the nation have stepped up to provide warm meals for tornado survivors, first responders and volunteers helping in cleanup efforts in western Kentucky. Additionally, some volunteers have set up shop on street corners to provide meals and bottled water to folks in need.
Email The Paducah Sun at news@paducahsun.com to share information about other free food and free meal opportunities.
Here are some of the places those in need can get a free warm meal:
- Local McDonald’s restaurant owners and operators and McDonald’s USA are serving thousands of free, hot meals to Mayfield residents. Meals will be served from the McDonald’s McRig, and will be available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec 14-17 in the Mayfield McDonald’s parking lot located at 1006 Cuba ROAD.
- O’Charley’s is serving food on Tuesday from 6 a.m. until the end of the day, or until they run out of food. The company sent a food truck from Atlanta to serve food to community members, volunteers and first responders as part of its “Hometown Heroes” initiative. The O’Charley’s food truck is set up at 1102 Paris Road in Mayfield.
- Tyson foods is donating 600,000 meals and deploying other disaster relief efforts to help support parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and other states hit by tornadoes over the weekend. Tyson is partnering with Walmart to feed families and relief workers in Mayfield, where some of its workers at its nearby Union city, Tennessee poultry plant live. Tyson plans to locate its Meals That Matter disaster relief trailer at the Walmart Supercenter in Mayfield, located at 1225 Paris Road.
- Operation BBQ Relief is providing hot meals on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning on Tuesday in Mayfield. Individual meals will be served for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mayfield Lowe’s Home Improvement store located at 1208C Paris Road.
- Operation BBQ Relief also offers bulk meal orders for organizations, churches and schools. Orders must be placed in increments of 50. Bulk order meals should be placed by 5 p.m. CT the day before to guarantee the order, and can be placed at 386-222-2756. Bulk meal pick-up will be at Trace Creek Baptist Church, 3577 KY-131 in Mayfield from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Clamshells and utensils are not provided.
- Mercy Chefs is serving free hot meals at His House Ministries in Mayfield, located at 1250 KY-303. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Local volunteers can help Mercy Chefs with food preparation and serving meals. Volunteers can register at kytornado.mercychefs.volunteerhub.com.
- World Central Kitchens, led by founder Jose Andres, has six sites in Mayfield and Dawson Springs where people can receive free meals, including at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds.
- Rock-A-Burger food truck will be at Earlington Elementary School in Hopkins County on Tuesday, and will serve food at noon. Cheese Queen food truck will serve food around lunchtime on Wednesday at the same location. The school is located at 1967 Championship Drive in Earlington.
