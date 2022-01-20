Organization provides group therapy opportunity for tornado responders

Many people in the region answered the call for help when deadly tornadoes hit western Kentucky over a month ago, destroying homes and devastating families. While some of the first responders, lineworkers and volunteers who helped with cleanup efforts did not experience the tornadoes first-hand, they could still be dealing with the effects of witnessing the aftermath of what was left behind in the tornadoes’ paths.
Papillion Center, a nonprofit, faith-based therapeutic center, seeks to assist first responders and others who assisted in the immediate aftermath by offering group therapy sessions for participants to process their feelings surrounding the event. The first of these sessions will take place on Jan. 26.
Erin Goodman, therapist and executive director of Papillion Center in Paducah, said some responders may be experiencing secondary trauma, which can also be called secondary PTSD or compassion fatigue, as a result of what they saw working in devastated areas like Mayfield. Goodman said this is when someone in a helping position experiences second-hand what another person experienced first-hand.
“We want to make sure that we’re helping people process what those feelings are,” Goodman said.
One of the symptoms of secondary trauma is having ruminating thoughts, or when people are almost excessively thinking about trauma or a traumatic experience. Sometimes, those resemble symptoms of PTSD. Secondary trauma can interfere with a person’s personal life, relationships, work and sleep patterns, Goodman said.
Goodman added when responders witness the trauma, devastation and loss that people have suffered, it can impact the responder’s mental health. One thing therapists watch out for is seeing whether someone is experiencing guilt over the feelings they are experiencing related to witnessing and hearing about traumatic events.
“That creates some feelings inside that person who responded that, when they are the helper, they don’t feel like they should have,” she said. “Those feelings are very valid and very real.”
Papillion Center has built a relationship with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office to help let deputies know of a resource that exists in their community to treat mental health. Through this relationship, Goodman said she has learned more about what deputies experience on the job on a day-to-day basis. Dealing with natural disasters is not something that most of the deputies have experienced before, Goodman said.
To help offset some of the costs for patients attending this group therapy, Lone Oak First Baptist Church gave Papillion Center a scholarship fund. Lone Oak First Baptist executive pastor Hank Garner said the church knew many people would need help processing what they saw or experienced, and one way people can process those feelings is through strong counseling.
Goodman said Papillion Center is preparing to offer group therapy sessions for those directly impacted by the tornadoes in the spring.
Papillion Center will host the responder’s group therapy session, open to anyone who responded or assisted with tornado relief, on Jan. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 130 John E. Robinson Ave. off Lone Oak Road. There will be a therapist and a therapy dog to help facilitate the session, Goodman said. The cost to attend is $5 per participant. Participants can register by calling 270-933-1908 or emailing erin@papillioncenter.org.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
