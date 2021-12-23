The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller, who gave his life to save others on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as the nation’s military and first responders.
The convoy of trucks made the 16-plus-hour drive from New York City to Mayfield, where a team of 50 active duty and retired New York City firefighters handed out gifts, clothing, hygiene products and provided a free community BBQ for the families impacted by this month’s tornadoes.
“I hope for a speedy and orderly recovery for the Mayfield community,” Tom McDonough, director of storm response of Tunnel to Towers, said. “I wish that their times of doubt are few and their times of confidence are often. I hope they are strengthened and more resilient as a community after their recovery.”
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation wants to ensure that children impacted by these tornadoes will have presents to open on Christmas.
“The Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports families with young children, and right now the families that need help are here in America’s Heartland. After losing so much, I hope these gifts bring a little joy to these families this holiday season,” said Frank Siller, Tunnel to Towers CEO and chairman.
The foundation has made a financial commitment, promising millions of dollars to help Kentucky and the surrounding states recover and rebuild from these devastating storms for the long haul, according to Tunnel To Towers’ website.
During the storms on Dec. 10, Graves County Deputy Jailer Robert Daniel died.
“Tunnel to Towers extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Officer Daniel,” McDonough said. “The Mayfield community is fortunate to have such a brave and professional first responder community. Tunnel to Towers is privileged to associate with and support them.”
The foundation has a nearly 10-year history of helping communities rebuild following natural disasters. The foundation has been raising funds and deploying teams of volunteers to assist with storm clean-up and recovery.
When asked about his experience in Mayfield, McDonough had a hopeful outlook for the community.
“The memories I have here are great, but I’m confident the best is yet to come,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.