Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers arrested an Oregon man after seizing more than $900,000 worth of marijuana products during a traffic stop in Lyon County Wednesday.
Robert Volz, 55, of Portland, Oregon, was charged with trafficking in over five pounds of marijuana. He was booked in the Crittenden County Jail.
Volz was arrested Wednesday after KSP said troopers seized about 170 pounds of marijuana buds, 10 pounds of marijuana wax and one pound of mushrooms from his vehicle. KSP said troopers stopped the vehicle on Interstate 69 for a traffic violation.
KSP valued the marijuana buds at around $765,000, the marijuana wax at around $136,000, and the mushrooms around $2,000.
