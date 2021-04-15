The proposed Entertainment Destination Center district for downtown Paducah is one step closer to reality.
The Paducah City Commission introduced an ordinance Tuesday that would establish the EDC and direct the city to apply for a license through the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. In an EDC, patrons are allowed to carry to-go alcoholic drinks — using designated single-use cups from participating businesses — and walk around within the established area.
“We have received a lot of positive feedback from the bars and restaurants located in the downtown corridor, as well as the merchants, like the boutiques and the antique shops and all of that,” Kathryn Byers, the city’s business development specialist, told the commission on Tuesday.
The EDC is eyed to draw more people downtown, “strengthen existing local businesses and attract new entrepreneurs,” officials said. If approved, Paducah would join a list of Kentucky cities that have passed local ordinances to create an EDC, including Owensboro and Louisville.
The state-issued license costs $2,500 annually, while participating businesses would be required to pay the city a yearly $250 fee, according to city documents. The proposed EDC has about 20 restaurants and bars that have retail drink licenses. They don’t need additional licensure to participate.
Regarding special events, alcohol regulations for festivals still apply, and the city retains “discretion to apply additional conditions to EDC licensees and to amend district operations during a special event,” according to the ordinance.
As reported earlier, people would need to follow certain rules within the EDC.
They must drink alcoholic beverages from single-use specially marked cups. Alcohol is not allowed in from the outside, and alcohol bought inside the district must stay within it. Signage would be posted to define boundaries.
In late March, business owners Sara Bradley, of Freight House, Todd Blume, of Paducah Beer Werks, and Paul Gourieux, of 1857 Hotel and Paducah Axe, expressed support for an EDC in interviews. The Sun reached out Wednesday to more business owners downtown.
Holly Howard, owner of Hollyhock House at 106 Broadway, is also supportive of an EDC and thinks it would help to increase foot traffic. The boutique owner sees it as providing “one more incentive” to bring local people downtown, and letting them stay and enjoy downtown.
At Max’s Brick Oven Café — located a short walk away on Market House Square, owner Judy Bastani said she thinks it’s a “good idea,” but also voiced a desire to have receptacles/ashtrays for cigarette butts, more trash cans and benches downtown.
Bastani said she’s sure the restaurant would participate in the EDC.
“I think it’d be nice,” she added. “It can kind of give a New Orleans feel ... how you can walk around place to place. I think it’ll be nice. Probably bring more business downtown.”
During her presentation Tuesday, Byers told officials about some changes made since she had talked about the EDC at the March 23 commission meeting. One of the changes by city staff was to shorten the proposed EDC hours to 6 a.m.-midnight daily, instead of 6 a.m. to 3 a.m.
“We have discussed with (Police) Chief (Brian) Laird and you all, as the board of commission, and we’re going to push that back to midnight,” Byers said. “So, it’s going to be 6 a.m. until midnight. That’s not an arbitrary time. That aligns with our park hours, as well.”
Byers said city staff walked the EDC’s proposed boundaries and tweaked the map a little to improve walkability, and pedestrian safety.
“We’ve also added a couple of edits with the cup, so there now will be a flip side to that cup that will have a QR code that you can scan on your phone,” she said, referring to the single-use cups.
“It will pop up a map to show where you can walk within the boundary. It will also list off the participating bars and restaurants, so you know where you can walk and where you can go.”
The Sun also reached out to Laird on Wednesday about the proposed EDC, to check if he had any potential concerns.
“I don’t have any concerns, as of yet. I mean, it’s a new program,” he said. “We talked to some other locations and other police agencies in areas where they exist and we weren’t made aware of any issues.”
The process to implement an EDC requires a local ordinance adoption. It also involves a public notice period, an application to the state, a site visit by the state for review, and state approval. If approved, Byers said it’s looking at a start time of Memorial Day weekend or early June.
Visit paducahky.gov/entertainment-desti nation-center for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.