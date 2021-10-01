More McCracken County residents have announced their intent to run for office for various county positions up for election in November 2022. The Sun has been informed of two additional candidates.
Orazine to run for sheriff
Wes Orazine, a retired captain from the Paducah Police Department, announced his intent to run for McCracken County Sheriff.
Orazine was born and raised in McCracken County and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. According to his campaign Facebook page, Orazine retired from the Paducah Police Department as captain in 2020 and was hired by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office where he currently serves. In a news release, Orazine said his experience in law enforcement, training and leadership roles have prepared him to be the next McCracken County Sheriff.
Bartleman to seek 3rd term
Bill Bartleman, 1st district McCracken County commissioner, announced his intention to seek a third term.
Bartleman was first elected to the fiscal court in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.
Bartleman said in a news release one of his top priorities is listening to constituents and responding to their needs, and cited his history working to improve public safety and economic development in the county as ways he has served the community in his role.
Other county candidates
Current McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter announced he would not seek re-election. He has endorsed his chief deputy, Ryan Norman, who announced his intent to run for sheriff.
The Sun reported on Sept. 25 that county clerk Julie Griggs would not seek re-election. Griggs has been serving as county clerk since 2014.
Griggs previously told The Sun local Realtor Matt Moore is running for McCracken County Judge-Executive. Gerald Watkins, a former Paducah City Commissioner, announced in August he would no longer be running for judge-executive and endorsed incumbent Craig Clymer.
