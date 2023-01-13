PADNWS-01-13-23 OPIOID COMMISSION - PHOTO

Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission Executive Director Bryan Hubbard speaks to a group of Paducah community members at a town hall-style meeting Tuesday at the W.C. Young Community Center.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission Executive Director Bryan Hubbard visited Paducah for the second time in two months Tuesday to listen to concerns from community members on how the opioid epidemic has impacted the area.

Tuesday’s meeting at the W.C. Young Community Center was also organized with an intent to hear from people in Paducah’s African-American community and how the opioid crisis has impacted Black Kentuckians.

