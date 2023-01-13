Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission Executive Director Bryan Hubbard visited Paducah for the second time in two months Tuesday to listen to concerns from community members on how the opioid epidemic has impacted the area.
Tuesday’s meeting at the W.C. Young Community Center was also organized with an intent to hear from people in Paducah’s African-American community and how the opioid crisis has impacted Black Kentuckians.
He noted at previous town hall meetings the commission held across the state, most of the town hall audiences were almost all white, which made Tuesday night’s audience with strong representation from Black and white community members stand out to him.
Hubbard said the opioid crisis is often viewed through the lens of white Americans, and the opioid crisis’ impact on Black and other minority communities has been overlooked.
“Governments’ mismanagement of substance use issues within communities of color is a historic fact. The neglect and outright abuse of Black Kentuckians by government agencies, which are supposed to serve and protect us, has left a legacy of justified distrust, cynicism, and disengagement,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard added it is the responsibility of government officials and commission representatives, like himself, to listen to communities in an effort to build rapport, trust and partnership with community members.
According to data from the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center, the age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths, and overdose deaths involving opioids, was higher for Black Kentuckians than for white Kentuckians for the first time in 2021. Black Kentuckians had an age-adjusted overdose death rate of 58.5 per 100,000 residents in 2021, while white Kentuckians had a death rate of 53.5 per 100,000 residents.
There were 2,251 overdose deaths in Kentucky in 2021, a 14.5% increase from 2020. Hubbard attributed much of the rise in overdose deaths in recent years to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid the CDC says is up to 50 times stronger than heroin. Out of all 2021 drug overdose deaths in Kentucky, 79.6% of deaths involved at least one type of opioid, while fentanyl was involved in 69.4% of total overdose deaths in the state.
As part of multiple settlement agreements reached with pharmaceutical drug makers, marketers, and pharmacies, including a settlement announced in December with CVS and Walgreen’s, Kentucky will be receiving over $842 million through 2038 to address the opioid epidemic.
Half of this money will go toward local city and county governments, while the other half will go to the state government. All of the settlement money must be used to address the opioid epidemic, Hubbard said.
The Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission was formed in 2022 to oversee the state’s allotted half of the settlement money, minimize the potential for the funds to be corrupted, and determine what needs the settlement funds should address. As such, much of the town hall meeting was dedicated to allow community members to share their views with Hubbard and share with him how the opioid epidemic has impacted Paducah and nearby areas.
Phyllis Nunn, a success coach who works with people in recovery from substance use disorders on behalf of the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, noted with many substance use treatment programs within the Purchase Area being based in Paducah, transportation to treatment facilities can be an issue for those who live in more rural areas or for those who lack access to a car or public transportation.
She also mentioned issues with secure housing for those in recovery from substance use disorders, as well as a growing homeless population in the area including those with substance use disorders.
Nunn also mentioned it would be good to have somebody on the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission who lives in one of the 16 westernmost Kentucky counties so that there is someone with knowledge on issues specific to western Kentucky. Hubbard replied when state officials select the next members of the commission in 2024, he would suggest they consider the importance of regional representation.
