Operation Christmas Child is back at work this holiday season, preparing to spread joy to children throughout the world with the help of volunteers and many, many shoeboxes.
“It is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, and the mission of Operation Christmas Child is actually to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children that are in need all around the world,” Kathy Butler, area coordinator for western Kentucky, told The Sun.
“We work with the local churches in that country and that area to make this happen worldwide, so we share the good news of Jesus with every shoebox.”
Butler has served as a coordinator for about 10 years now, while her family’s been packing shoeboxes for more than 20. The western Kentucky area alone collected more than 17,000 shoeboxes last year, according to Butler.
Meanwhile, Operation Christmas Child’s “National Collection Week” starts Monday and runs through Nov. 23. There are many drop-off locations in the western Kentucky area, including in McCracken County and Metropolis, Illinois.
The shoeboxes can be filled with all sorts of items, ranging from practical gifts like soaps, toothbrushes and school supplies to more fun gifts like small toys. People who donate shoeboxes can pack them for boys or girls and choose the age category: 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14.
“We like what we call ‘wow’ items, so when they open that box, with a little baby doll or a car or a ball or something — that it would first catch their eye,” Butler said. “Something like that. Anything like that, but the school items and hygiene items are also pretty important.”
With COVID-19 precautions though, there are some changes taking place in how these shoeboxes are normally collected. It’s what Butler described as “curbside drop-off,” while volunteers wear masks.
“You drive up. Somebody will greet you with a mask and gloves on,” she said.
“You just kind of roll your window a little bit. They will ask you questions, such as ‘open your trunk’ and we will take those boxes from you without ever touching you or things like that. At all of these drop offs, it’s going to be like that.”
Butler said people can feel comfortable because they’re going to do everything they can to make drop-offs as contactless as possible. As she put it, things may look different this year, but the “mission is still the same.”
Another local volunteer, Kathe Aydlotte, is a coordinator for Operation Christmas Child at Grace United Methodist Church in Ballard County, which is one of the area’s drop-off locations. She noted that it’s a small county, but estimated the church usually gets between 400 and 500 shoeboxes.
“Samaritan’s Purse has given us all the direction we would ever need and ways to handle it via curbside drop-off. Folks don’t get out of their cars,” Aydlotte said. “It’s a system that will work.”
Like Butler, Aydlotte has participated in Operation Christmas Child for many years.
“We have done packing parties in the past and we didn’t this year because of COVID, of course, but the packing parties were always a fun time because we had the children there, and then, the parents and adults as well,” she said.
“It was a group thing that everybody took part in, and the children can write letters and put in their boxes.”
Since National Collection Week starts Monday, it’s not too late to participate and donate packed shoeboxes this holiday season. The drop-off locations may have boxes available, Butler explained, but people can still use others.
“It doesn’t have to be one from Operation Christmas Child,” Butler added. “Just a plain shoebox — fill it with those kind of items and take it and drop it off and we’ll ship it right on.”
The area’s drop-off locations are: Grace United Methodist Church — 3752 Paducah Road, La Center; Briensburg Baptist Church — 892 Briensburg Road, Benton; Pathway Baptist Church — 229 W. Fifth Ave., Calvert City; New Harmony Baptist Church — 73 Brent Road, Clinton; Community Fellowship — 90 State Route 408 W., Hickory; First Baptist Church — 115 Second St., Fulton; First United Methodist Church — 214 S. Eighth St., Mayfield; Friendship Baptist Church — 146 S. Friendship Road, Paducah; Immanuel Baptist Church — 1119 Market St., Metropolis, Illinois; Baptist Campus Ministries at Murray State — 800 Waldrop Drive, Murray; Rickman Road Missionary Baptist Church — 3335 Rickman Road, West Paducah; Southland Baptist Temple — 927 Yarbro Lane, Paducah; and First Baptist Church — 300 W. Main St., Princeton.
Visit samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations for more information and collection times for each location. Participants can also choose to “build a shoebox” online through the project’s website.
