OWENSBORO – The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a “swatting” incident that occurred Friday, when law enforcement officers were called to fraudulent call for service.
The incident occurred at 12:34 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Wilderness Trace. In a prepared statement, officer Dylan Evans, OPD’s public information officer, said, “We received a call that originated in Indiana, that was transferred to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office then Central Dispatch.
“The Owensboro Police Department responded to the scene and ensured all parties were safe, and followed up to determine the call was not legitimate,” Evans wrote in the statement. The department is working to determine the source of the call, Evans said.
Falsely reporting an incident with the intent of causing law enforcement to rush to a scene is referred to as “swatting” by the FBI.
In the 2022 General Assembly session, lawmakers approved a bill by Georgetown Republican Rep. Phillip Pratt, which made “swatting” a felony under certain conditions. Pratt’s bill made “swatting” a class D felony if a person knowingly calls in a false report that results in more than two emergency responders rushing to a scene, or with the intent of causing public alarm.
Paul Nave, director of the city-county 911 dispatch center, said Friday’s incident was the first “swatting” incident in his recollection.
“Swatting” strains emergency services, Nave said.
“When these calls come in, we have to take it serious,” Nave said. “We don’t assume it's a swatting call.
“When this is going on, we have all the other calls going on that we can’t dismiss,” Nave said. “It has a significant impact.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.