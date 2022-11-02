The city of Paducah is now providing an online option to pay real estate bills using a credit or debit card. Owners of property in Paducah should expect to receive tax bills this week.
“To ensure that local governments are able to fund vital community programs and services, paying taxes is part of our responsibility as citizens,” said Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan.
“With the new online payment option, we are working to make the process as easy and efficient as possible. I want to thank the city’s internal team for their diligence in getting this software system for online payments ready in time for our citizens.”
In addition to the online option, the city of Paducah accepts cash, check, credit, and debit card payments in person at City Hall located at 300 South 5th Street. Payments can be made over-the-phone as well by calling 270-444-8513. A 2.95% service charge will apply on credit and debit card payments. Payment types include Discover, MasterCard, and Visa. The city does not charge or retain this service charge. There is a $2 minimum per transaction.
In September, the Paducah Board of Commissioners voted to lower Paducah’s property tax rate from 27.1 to 26.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
City government does not set the city or county school tax rates or assess a property’s value. Property owners will receive a separate bill from the McCracken County Sheriff for county government and other agencies.
