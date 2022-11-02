The city of Paducah is now providing an online option to pay real estate bills using a credit or debit card. Owners of property in Paducah should expect to receive tax bills this week.

“To ensure that local governments are able to fund vital community programs and services, paying taxes is part of our responsibility as citizens,” said Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan.

