Nearly 75 area residents participated in recent online public meeting on improvements planned along KY 1286/North Friendship Road in Paducah and McCracken County.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said they are advancing a project to improve KY 1286/North Friendship Road in several phases between U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road and U.S. 60/Hinkleville Road.
KYTC District 1 Project Development Engineer Chris Kuntz noted that Phase 1 of the four-phase project could move to construction in mid-2022, with other phases to follow over about five to 10 years.
The proposed project widens the highway to provide three lanes, adds new connections to U.S. 45 and U.S. 60, builds a multi-use trail along the corridor, softens curves, and improves intersections, officials said.
KYTC is currently acquiring right-of-way and beginning utility relocation work on the section of KY 1286/Friendship Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
Those who were unable to attend the meeting can review the materials used in the meeting at https://arcg.is/1Czn5X. Officials said a recording of the project presentation and comments by participants will be posted to the site in the next few days.
