Project Speak Life Inc. will present an online forum Friday with Paducah mayoral candidates and others, in an effort to create space for dialogue that will lead to “decisive action.”
“Conversations” is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Yeiser Art Center in Paducah. It’s not open for an in-person audience, but Project Speak Life will stream it through Facebook Live and take questions for panelists. It can be viewed at the nonprofit’s page, @projectspeaklife365.
It’s organized and sponsored by Project Speak Life, a local nonprofit that focuses on arts and culture. Panelists will be moderated. The panel discussion will include topics like improving community relations and African American economic development.
“We look to the national figures for leadership and what affects our lives more than anything is that we have direction from state and local leaders,” said Dorothea Davis, founder and executive director for Project Speak Life.
“This is our chance to become informed and ask questions.”
The expected participants are Mayor Brandi Harless, Commissioner Richard Abraham, George Bray, Paducah-McCracken County NAACP Second Vice President Corbin Snardon, write-in mayoral candidate Dujuan Thomas and representatives from local chapters of African American fraternities and sororities, or Divine Nine organizations. Other community members were invited to join the event’s “Zoom” group.
Harless also shared the event on her mayoral Facebook page, adding that it’s not an in-person audience event and panelists will be socially distanced.
“We can always do better,” she stated. “Let’s talk about how.”
