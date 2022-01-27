Located in Mayfield’s historic Ice House at 120 N. Eighth St., the Ice House Gallery exhibits original works from local and regional artists, hosting eight shows throughout the year. The gallery also offers art classes and is home to a gift shop with items for sale by local artists. It also sponsors the Gourd Patch Festival each year and art camps for children every summer.
On the night of Dec. 10, the Ice House Gallery took a direct hit from the tornado, completely reducing the historic building to piles of brick within seconds.
“The morning after the tornado my husband, Bob Gunn, and I entered the Ice House to rescue art. He jumped through a small window and pulled out this Helen LaFrance painting,” said Nanc Gunn, director of the Ice House Gallery. “The painting was stabbed in three places by the ceiling. Paul Aho, the director of the Paducah School of Art and Design repaired the painting.”
Most of the art work inside was either a complete loss or badly damaged. However, a fellow art gallery director in Indiana reached out to help.
Julie Schweitzer, director of the Harrison County Art Guild in Corydon, Indiana, has planned an online art auction to benefit the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild, also known as the Ice House Gallery and Gift Shop. Many artists from Indiana and a few from the Ice House Gallery, have donated their art to raise funds to help rebuild.
Schweitzer is described as “the visionary, artist, and executive director of Harrison County Arts.” She has been actively involved in the development of the regional arts community for more than 30 years and has cultivated an excellent working relationship with local, regional, national and international arts programs and media. These relationships have enabled the funding of programming through grants and corporate and private donors, the creation of innovative programming, international recognition and the advancement of the regional arts community
“I knew they were downtown — so I pulled up the map and it looked just like our downtown map. You know, if it had hit us, it would have done the same thing. I have worked in Kentucky and Indiana my whole life, and when I saw the devastation, me and the other artists — we wanted to do something,” Schweitzer said. “I called and borrowed a trailer from my family’s small company, they brought it and we put out a notice and people helped to man it.”
Schweitzer and volunteers filled up the trailer with donations and brought it to Mayfield days later.
“We just had an outpouring of love for everyone there. I tried getting a hold of everyone a few days after, but of course the phones were down,” Schweitzer said. “Finally, I got a hold of the Yiezer in Paducah and she gave me Nanc’s number. So we finally hooked up and by that time an artist contacted me from here to donate 11 pieces to support the artists in Mayfield.”
Soon after one artist’s donation, more started to trickle in.
“Then more artists from here started donating, and then some Mayfield artists started donating. People are bidding and we are selling. Plus, people have gone onto the site and have just donated from the link we placed for donations only,” Schweitzer said.
“The arts — it’s intrical. If you want to have artists, which adds to quality of life, you have to have a place to showcase their work. By not having art — your community will lose from that. The government considers art as a part of developmental growth,” Schweitzer said. “You see these old down towns are being revitalized by artists. It’s important for economic development, too, even if you don’t enjoy the arts. Kids also learn better through art.”
Schweitzer extends her hope not only for the Mayfield art community, but for the whole city itself.
“Hang in there Mayfield, we are with you. We will do whatever we can to help. The arts is one big community, it does not recognize borders. Hopefully they will be back up and running soon,” she said.
For more information contact Nanc Gunn at icehousearts@gmail.com, check out The Ice House Gallery’s Facebook page or go to icehousearts.org. For more information regarding the tornado relief auction, go to charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/Torna do-Relief-29237 or visit harrisoncountyarts.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.