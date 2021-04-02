After extensive public input, the local community development nonprofit One Shawnee is forming four task forces and areas of focus for their work going forward as an organization. The deadline to apply is Monday.
One Shawnee is a community development organization launched in 2020 with a vision of culturally and economically revitalizing the Ohio River and Shawnee National Forest regions of southernmost Illinois.
Since the group’s public rollout, One Shawnee has been on a mission to hear from the public — specifically their views, attitudes and opinions regarding revitalizing the region. Over the course of several months, One Shawnee received input from nearly 700 individuals who completed the group’s extensive community survey and from dozens of community leaders and stakeholders within 10 different focus groups conducted throughout the region.
One Shawnee president and current 118th District State Rep. Patrick Windhorst explained why they chose to listen first. “We felt it was important the direction One Shawnee took in our community development efforts was guided by input from individuals who live and work in these communities,” he said. “Restoring southernmost Illinois with vitality and growth will take everyone working together, so we wanted everyone to be involved in formulating solutions.”
After sifting through the data from the survey and examining themes and common narratives from the focus groups, the One Shawnee board of directors has settled on four areas of focus for their work going forward. These four areas of focus are being formed into task forces — Small Business Entrepreneurship & Workforce Development; Tourism Collaboration; Recruitment & Retention of Young Families; and Community Capacity Building — in which community members within the One Shawnee geographic footprint are encouraged to apply to become a member and develop recommendations for One Shawnee to implement.
Sherrie Crabb, One Shawnee’s vice president and Arrowleaf CEO, described the focus areas as ways to change the trajectory of the struggling Shawnee region.
“These are intervention areas that are critical to changing the conditions of our home,” she said. “If we can move the needle on creating more opportunity, investment, and collaboration within the region, we can change the perception of southernmost Illinois and make a better future for us all.”
One Shawnee is asking individuals who are interested in revitalizing the region and have relevant experience and expertise in any of these four areas to apply to serve on a task force. They can fill out an application at www.oneshawnee.com/task-forces.
