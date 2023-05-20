BROOKPORT, Ill. — After hearing department reports and approving paying bills in the amount of $37,035.26, the elected aldermen for the three different wards in Brookport City Council took the oath of office during the Tuesday, May 9.
Greg Williamson replaces Scott Martin in Ward 3. Incumbents Colleen Boyt (Ward 1) and Debbie Workman (Ward 2) continue as aldermen in their wards. City Clerk Lori Klotz presided over the oath taking.
Both Mayor Rance Phillips and councilmen thanked Martin for his term of service and invaluable help. It is hoped he will continue to be involved. Williamson also wants to help move Brookport forward and will try to follow Martin’s lead.
Alison Boyt, treasurer, reported $389,163.21 in the general fund and $249,924.50 in the motor fuel tax fund. Klotz stated $60,045.52 was collected and turned over to the treasurer.
Fire Chief Bill Copley announced the fire department received a small equipment grant in the amount of $15,675 from the State Fire Marshal’s office. It will be used to purchase 15 handheld radios and corresponding batteries. This will be an improvement over the older models in use.
The City of Brookport is preparing to construct, extend and improve the sewage system in town. Besides grant money, the town seeks to issue revenue bonds not to exceed $1.7 million. The ordinance was approved by council.
Also passed was a motion to approve Beussink, Hey, Roe & Stroder as auditors for the yearly audit at a rate between $16,500 to $19,500.
A general maintenance estimate of $75,737.40 to be taken out of the motor fuel tax fund was approved. The city would like to put a sidewalk on the east side of the highway to the Dollar Store, but will need an engineer’s design and planning.
The final change order, No. 12, in the water project for an increase of $71,448.41 was approved, bringing the total to $2,283,218.15. This was for lighting, concrete, fencing and a security system at the water treatment building.
The city will put an ad in the Metropolis Planet for two positions for summer help and also two police officers. The summer help will mostly be for mowing and cleaning gutters, no operation of heavy equipment.
Anticipating the July 4th celebration, Third Street will be closed from Margrave to the park for the annual parade.
Looking at economic development, Phillips is looking at upgrading West Third Street ahead of any development at old Dam 52. The Massac-Metropolis Port District will take possession of the land and has had some interest from companies to use the area. If heavy trucks will be using the road, the road must be reinforced.
The mayor has also met with Paducah Mayor George Bray. They discussed a Metropolitan Planning Organization that would also include Ledbetter and Brookport. The focus would be economic improvements and infrastructure and could be eligible for federal money. Phillips noted that two discussions when a board is set up are if the funding can be applied to the outflow culverts under Third Street and bring the levee wall back in compliance.
On another hopeful note, leases have been discovered from the 1960s that may help with obtaining official deeds at the riverfront. Some deeds are here, but a few parcels were in question. These would advance planning for the riverfront.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.