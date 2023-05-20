BROOKPORT COUNCIL_PHOTO

Newly elected officials to the Brookport City Council (from left) — Greg Williamson (Ward 3), Colleen Boyt (Ward 1) and Debbie Workman (Ward 2) — took the oath of office at the Tuesday, May 9, council meeting. Many thanks were given to Scott Martin for his time of service with hopes of continued involvement.

 ANN DOUGLAS | The Planet

BROOKPORT, Ill. — After hearing department reports and approving paying bills in the amount of $37,035.26, the elected aldermen for the three different wards in Brookport City Council took the oath of office during the Tuesday, May 9.

Greg Williamson replaces Scott Martin in Ward 3. Incumbents Colleen Boyt (Ward 1) and Debbie Workman (Ward 2) continue as aldermen in their wards. City Clerk Lori Klotz presided over the oath taking.

