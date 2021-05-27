An Alabama man was killed and an Illinois man was hospitalized following a collision involving two semitrailers and a compact SUV Wednesday on Interstate 24 westbound, near mile marker 3.
Police were called to the scene of the crash around 11:25 a.m.
Witnesses told police officers that a Honda CR-V compact SUV driving in the right-hand lane tried to pass stopped traffic when the driver lost control, according to a news release from the Paducah Police Department.
A Mack semitrailer hit the passenger side of the Honda, shoving it into the rear of a Volvo semitrailer that was stopped in traffic. Authorities said the man driving the Mack semi told them he was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision. That driver, a 65-year-old man from Decatur, Illinois, was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. Police said his injuries appeared to be minor.
The driver of the Honda was taken to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his name, pending notification of his family.
The driver of the Volvo semi and a passenger told officers they were not injured and did not need medical help.
The westbound lanes of I-24 were closed for more than three hours. Authorities said the Paducah Police Department's collision reconstruction team is investigating the crash.
