Local authorities are investigating four shootings in the area in the last week that resulted in one death and three injuries.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the arrest of a murder suspect in the Tuesday night shooting at a Colony Drive apartment.
According to the MCSO report, at 11:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the apartment and found two gunshot victims when they arrived.
Darrius White, 20, later died of his injuries, while Jeffery Concentine Jr. was brought to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.
Through their investigation, deputies identified the shooter as Rodrrick Davon “Lucky” Moore and issued a warrant for his arrest. It was later discovered that Moore went to Arkansas, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office contacted officers at the Blytheville Police Department and sent them photos of Moore. At 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was notified Moore was taken into custody without incident. His bond was set at $1 million cash.
Moore is being in the Mississippi County Detention Center in Blytheville, Arkansas.
“Obviously, he will not be extradited back to Kentucky until extradition is waived or the proper channels are taken to get him extradited back,” McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter told The Sun on Wednesday.
Carter said the swift arrest was a product of outstanding investigative work by the two law enforcement entities.
“I couldn’t praise the cooperation that I obtained through contacting the Arkansas authorities more than what we got,” he said. “They were phenomenal. They immediately jumped on this case to lend assistance 2½ hours away and worked with us diligently to get this thing resolved to a safe ending.
“Those guys were top-notch and, obviously, without their assistance 2½ hours away, we wouldn’t be where we’re at.”
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
In Paducah, the police department is investigating two weekend and one Tuesday night shootings.
About 10 p.m. Tuesday, Paducah Police officers were called to a shooting near the Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments on Walter Jetton Boulevard near Bronson Street.
When officers arrived, there was a large group of people in the street. Several witnesses told police a white SUV pulled behind the apartment building and people in the SUV shot several times toward people on Bronson Street, according to a news release from Paducah Police.
A vehicle was hit by gunfire and drove away, crashing into another vehicle parked near the intersection of Jetton and Bronson. Two passengers reported minor injuries and were taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment, authorities said.
The police report report indicated that no one was injured by gunfire in the incident.
Detectives said their investigation shows this incident and the deadly shooting on Colony Drive the same night were not related.
Friday at 9:03 p.m., officers were called to Willow Oaks Apartments building on Roell Circle and found Tyrus D. White, 21, of Roell Circle and Kiante D. Vaughn, 24, of Twinson Court on a second-floor landing with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment. White was transferred to an out-of-state hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but Vaughn’s injuries were reportedly minor, police said.
Authorities said officers were told the shooter wore a ski mask and have little other information about the incident.
Then on Saturday morning, police were called to a reported shooting at Cardinal Point Apartments on Joe Clifton Drive. They found a vehicle and three apartments in the complex area that had been damaged by bullets, but no one was injured in this incident.
Anyone with information about these shooting events is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411 (TIP-411).
