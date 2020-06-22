A one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning took the life of a Texas man and resulted in the arrest of another on DUI charges.
Kentucky State Police was notified by Trigg County dispatchers about the collision near Golden Pond around 4:40 a.m.
KSP reconstructionists Sergeant Eric Fields and Trooper Aaron Jestes responded to the scene at the request of the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office.
The initial investigation, according to the KSP release, showed that Christopher Swykert, a 19-year-old from Melissa, Texas, failed to negotiate a left curve while driving and left the roadway before his 2015 Ford Mustang collided with a tree on the passenger’s side.
His passenger, Harry Kincaid, suffered fatal injuries during the collision. Kincaid, 19, of Houston, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trigg County Coroner.
Swykert was arrested and charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc, first offense, with aggravating circumstances. He was lodged in the Christian County Jail.
The Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Rescue Squad and the U.S. Forestry Service.
The investigation remains ongoing.
