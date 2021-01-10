The 2021 One Book Read selection at West Kentucky Community and Technical College is “The Gone Dead” by author Chanelle Benz.
An art contest inspired by Benz’s book will open to the public and WKCTC students for submissions on Jan. 13.
According to a news release, “The Gone Dead” is a tale of Southern family history and discovery. It delves into race, justice and memory, revealing buried old wounds of a family, a community and country. The protagonist, Billie James, is a young woman who learns her past is not what it seems and must uncover what happened.
The exhibition, which will showcase virtually this year on the One Book Read website (onebookread.com), focuses on both real and imagined family histories as represented by the artist.
“We want artists to share their family stories through their craft with media including drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, pottery, book arts, jewelry, small metals work and other forms of fine art,” Todd Birdsong, One Book Read Committee member and Clemens Fine Arts Center director, stated in the release.
Artists may enter up to three pieces of work in one of two categories: Student Category for currently enrolled students, including dual credit students, seeking a credential; and Community Category for community members and non-credential-seeking students.
WKCTC faculty and staff are encouraged to submit work as host artists representing WKCTC and to be a part of the exhibition.
Artwork submissions will be accepted from Jan. 13 to Feb. 19. The work must be submitted as a high quality image or scan and include the name, address, phone, title and media. Submit entries to WKCTCOneBookRead@kctcs.edu.
Cash prizes will also be awarded: two $200 Juror’s Choice Awards — one in each of the student and community categories — and four $75 Honorable Mentions, two in each category.
The exhibition’s juror is Lexie Millikan, who received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in the Fiber Department of the Kansas City Art Institute and has worked there as a fiber technician.
She moved to western Kentucky, where she currently serves as the Fiber Artist in Residence at WKCTC’s Paducah School of Art and Design and as executive director for the Yeiser Art Center.
The virtual exhibition will be showcased on onebookread.com in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.