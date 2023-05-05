MAYFIELD — Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds Manager Sandra Delk were awarded the Phoenix Award by the Small Business Administration on April 30 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington, D.C., for work and contributions in organizing relief after the December 2021 tornado.
Both O’Nan and Delk were present at a White House Rose Garden ceremony on May 1, where President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris recognized accomplishments of the SBA winners.
“It was such an honor for both of us to receive these awards,” O’Nan said. “What a recognition for our community, and what we’ve all been through since December of 2021.”
O’Nan worked with the media to express and then address the city’s growing concerns and needs. She worked with several organizations, including FEMA, SBA, Long-Term Recovery Committee, local nonprofits and emergency management to keep the community organized and informed.
“You can’t see them, but they (the local volunteers) are standing behind me in my heart, the wonderful people of my community,” O’Nan said, during the award presentation. “This is just me being the face of our community, I’m so thankful for our community.”
On the night of the EF-4 tornado, when it tore through the center of Mayfield, it took 24 of Mayfield’s citizens. The community lost nearly every city and county office, all of the water and sewer facilities, and the established water tower. Mayfield lost two nursing homes, two areas containing residential homes, seven churches and the historic downtown area.
After the strong storm passed, within a couple minutes, people were out of their shelters helping fellow neighbors, and began clearing streets of debris. The first responders were running to help people to get them to safety.
“I remember thinking, ‘What the heck does the Small Business Administration have to do with tornado relief?’ ” O’Nan said, during the award ceremony. “I soon learned what they had to do with it, and what they continue to do with it. We are eternally grateful.”
O’Nan, who taught at Mayfield High School for several years, continued saying, “If I had set out to teach my students the lesson of how we are to help our fellow man, I could never have taught at the level of what I witnessed since Dec. 10, 2021.”
O’Nan said to The Messenger, “That both of these awards went to Mayfield women, is so special. So many of the business owners we saw at the award ceremony were women. It’s really fascinating.”
One woman who volunteered to help local people of Mayfield for the next 10 months after the destruction was Sandra Delk.
In the morning after the tornado hit, Delk, out of concern for the fairgrounds, drove to the facility and fortunately found no damage. Delk has worked at the fairgrounds for 25 years. When she realized that both of her house and the fairgrounds were unscathed by the tornado, she hit the ground running.
Delk organized donations, and supplies to be sent to the fairgrounds as the central hub of disaster relief. She knew the large warehouse building would be a great place to use because of its close location to the parkway.
“People began calling about bringing donations in, where to bring them and haul them there into the fairgrounds,” Delk said.
Delk said they opened up the fairgrounds for survivors to collect donations, and this place was the center of the hub. The fairgrounds was the first donation center to open and the last place to close.
Throughout the next 10 months of the fairgrounds staying open, Delk coordinated a donations warehouse to help people. Donations came from all over the country.
“We were open for 10 months, which is kind of unheard of for donation sites like ours. But we needed it, we needed to be open that long. It happened just a few weeks before Christmas, and it was wintertime,” Delk said.
Delk organized volunteers, implemented the storage and safety of the donations, helped the disaster survivors and gave media interviews.
“We had such a good base of volunteers, some of them came and stayed until the very end,” Delk said. “Other volunteers came and went as they could. I was fortunate to be able to be there, and be there all the time.”
Delk had the forethought to protect goods from theft and arranged for an informal security team. When donations of frozen food were made, she obtained freezers and refrigerators. She kept order and organization over the inbound trucks, the unloading of goods, the volunteers and disaster survivors.
She wanted to remain open to help as many people and families as she could.
“Everything just fell into place,” she said. “We had people telling us that we shouldn’t be open so long. Are you kidding me? Some places opened for a week afterward and closed two weeks later. We couldn’t do that. It made no sense to do that.”
Delk crossed the language barrier by befriending Spanish-speaking tornado survivors who made their way to the warehouse for assistance. The same family helped translate and assist other Spanish-speaking survivors. She was able to use her people skills, contacts and problem-solving ability to help people and to contribute toward helping Mayfield recover and build back stronger.
