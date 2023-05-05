PADNWS-05-05-23 PHOENIX AWARD - PHOTO

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Sandra Delk recently visited the White House after being recognized with the Phoenix Award by the Small Business Administration. Pictured from right to left are: Kristin F. Chaudoin King, Jaelyn Johnson, Callie Lane, Delk and O’Nan.

 Photo provided by Sandra Delk

MAYFIELD — Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds Manager Sandra Delk were awarded the Phoenix Award by the Small Business Administration on April 30 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington, D.C., for work and contributions in organizing relief after the December 2021 tornado.

Both O’Nan and Delk were present at a White House Rose Garden ceremony on May 1, where President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris recognized accomplishments of the SBA winners.

