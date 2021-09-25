On or off river, BBQ fuels fundraiser

While the location for one of Paducah’s best-known fundraisers — Barbecue On the River — has had to change the last two years because of COVID-19 concerns, there is one thing that hasn’t changed.
“People love barbecue,” said Joseph Patterson, a trustee at Burke’s Chapel on Ohio Street, representing O’Zean’s Ribs, one of a dozen vendors participating in this year’s Barbecue Off the River.
The pandemic has led to some changes in the three-day food festival which winds up today, including an emphasis on pre-ordering the various barbecued delights. This is the 27th year for the event, 25 of which have been held on the Ohio River in Paducah’s downtown.
“Things have been going good,” Patterson said Friday. “Tomorrow (Saturday) will be a big day for everybody that didn’t pre-order.”
While conditions had improved somewhat since the 2020 event had to be moved off-river, there were still enough concerns about this year’s event, said Susie Coiner, BOTR executive director.
The change in location did not change the goal of helping support local causes.
“Our community is amazing and this is all about the best barbecue in the world and raising money for charities,” Coiner said.
“You can’t beat those combinations.”
Rich Allshouse, of Buzzard Brothers BBQ, said the organization will prepare about 6,000 pounds of Boston butts, St. Louis style ribs and chicken halves at its new location, a pavilion at Noble Park.
“Last year was our first time off the river and nobody knew what was going to happen,” he said.
“We were set up over at Nissan and had traffic blocked all the way onto Park Avenue and all around their building. So, we cooked way less than we would have and we sold out about 2 p.m. This year, we’re cooking about 80% of what we would cook for a normal Barbecue On the River.
“One beautiful thing about the Noble Park venue, it’s a huge pavilion. Instead of having five or six little tables like Barbecue On the River, we’ve got a lot of places for people to come and sit and eat.”
Sally Michelson, executive director of Paducah Community Kitchen, agrees. The local organization has partnered with Buzzard Brothers the last three years on the fundraiser, and its volunteers help staff the event.
“Whenever people smell that barbecue, they’ll wait in line. They don’t stand there and get in a hurry,” she said. “They know it’s a place they come, sit down and relax.”
Some vendors, like Tilford’s Q Krew, who have been handling mostly pre-sales on its menu items, plan to have an on-site presence at Easterseals West Kentucky, its selected charity, on Saturday.
“All we’ve done so far, for Barbecue Off the River, is for pre-sales. Tomorrow will be the first day we’ll actually be set up at the Easterseals Child Development Center,” Daryl Tilford said. “We’ve got more meat ordered and we’ll be cooking for tomorrow so we don’t run out as early.”
Vendors, their charities and contact information, include:
• A & J BBQ, Clarence Gaines Memorial, 270-709-0631.
• Bear and Cub BBQ, Bear Cares, 618-201-7187.
• Buzzard Brothers BBQ, Community Kitchen, 270-559-5949.
• Elvis’ Place, Mt. Vernon Christian School, 618-559-4316.
• Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, the church and local charities, 270-519-2565.
• Kiwanis Club of Paducah, various charities, 270-556-0796.
• Ozean’s Ribs, The Brotherhood, 270-564-8294.
• Paducah Elks, Elks charity, 270-210-1666.
• Phillips Concessions, Family Service Society, 618-841-4557.
• Schoolhouse Rock, Paducah Middle School, 270-444-5710.
• Still Smokin BBQ, Family Service Society, 270-933-0764.
• Tilford’s Q Krew, Easterseals West Kentucky, 270-444-9687.
