OWENSBORO — OMG!con will be held June 9-11 at the Owensboro Convention Center. The convention began in 2005 in Paducah and has since expanded with the move to Owensboro.
“Overall, OMG!con is an opportunity for us to bring together a community of pop culture, anime, video game, comic book, tabletop and board game lovers and enthusiasts from as close to home as right here in Owensboro to as far away as you can possibly think,” said John Bowen, vice president for the board of directors for OMG!con. “We’ve had people come to the convention to hang out and play video games from just about everywhere, and it’s a great opportunity for folks who haven’t seen each other in a while to visit and to meet voice actors they’ve heard in their favorite animes, or played games or just interact with the panels.
“To me, OMG!con has just been one big welcoming family. It’s why I’m so passionate about wanting to make this convention as good of an experience for folks as it can be.”
OMG!con has become a way for people to meet and connect with each other, based on their fandoms, and organizers say it often has an impact on people beyond their fandoms.
“It means a lot to a lot of people, at least from my experience,” Bowen said.
“We’ve had several people who’ve asked, because of the impact we’ve had on them and their families, if they can have wedding receptions and family gatherings at OMG!con. It’s more than just a place to express your love of your fandom, it’s an excuse to get together with the people you care about and to be able to just have a good time with a community that is, overall, loving and accepting of whoever you are and whatever it is you’re into.”
Conventions like OMG!con are not common throughout the state, or even the country. Bowen said the sense of community at OMG!con is stronger than at many other similarly-focused conventions.
“What makes us special is our ability to bring folks together in more of a family-friendly setting, and a setting that, genuinely, I don’t think you get with a lot of larger anime conventions,” Bowen said.
“We’re not small, but we’re not huge by any stretch of the imagination, but it gives you more of an opportunity to interact with our voice actors, [...] and obviously with the location, you have the opportunity to walk along the waterfront, visit the great restaurants that are in Owensboro and just get a good sense for what makes us and our location in particular pretty unique.”
Guests at the convention will include Greg Ayers, who has appeared at OMG!con several times in the past and has voice acted in several animes; Andrew Kenady, better known as Nintendrew, a local Kentucky YouTuber who has also been developing a video game with fellow guest Jonathan Cochren, also known as Beeg Jon. Caleb Hyles, who has written music for several projects in addition to his own original works, will also be in attendance.
“There’s a little bit for everybody,” Bowen said. “The convention runs Friday to Sunday with a lot of things happening in that time frame.”
Activities include several dance parties, concerts, the video game room, the tabletop room, outdoor LARPing and much more.
“We’re hoping this year to increase (the convention) to its normal size, but it’s really hard to have an insight on that when we’ve only had one post-COVID year,” Bowen said. “There’s not really a lot of data to go off of in terms of our own numbers. [...] But so far the numbers are looking good.
“The pre-registration numbers are up, our hotel blocks are basically all full, so we’re anticipating a great year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.