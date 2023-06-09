OMGCON

Mercy Morre as "Zelda" reaches into the mask of Toby Sneed as "Soda" as they cosplay last year at the OMG!con convention at Owensboro Convention Center.

OWENSBORO — OMG!con will be held June 9-11 at the Owensboro Convention Center. The convention began in 2005 in Paducah and has since expanded with the move to Owensboro.

“Overall, OMG!con is an opportunity for us to bring together a community of pop culture, anime, video game, comic book, tabletop and board game lovers and enthusiasts from as close to home as right here in Owensboro to as far away as you can possibly think,” said John Bowen, vice president for the board of directors for OMG!con. “We’ve had people come to the convention to hang out and play video games from just about everywhere, and it’s a great opportunity for folks who haven’t seen each other in a while to visit and to meet voice actors they’ve heard in their favorite animes, or played games or just interact with the panels.

