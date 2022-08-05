The Paducah Brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. had its second annual Clarence “Big House” Gaines Golf Scramble at Paxton Park Saturday. All funds raised go toward the Omegas’ scholarship fund.
In the inaugural event held last year, eight teams of four players participated. This year, participation grew to 13 teams of four.
Taking first place was the Atomic City team, while the Ronnie Hall Painting team placed second and the Frelin Poston team finished in third place.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will issue three scholarships from its scholarship fund. The proceeds this year will allow for a $500 grant scholarship to West Kentucky Technical and Community College in honor of the late Rev. Lawrence Milliken, who was an Omega Psi Phi member.
There are two new $500 scholarships this year in honor of Clarence “Big House” Gaines and Dr. William Stuart Nelson.
This year’s scholarship and essay winners will be announced later this month.
Gaines, the namesake of the golf scramble and a street in Paducah (formerly Seventh Street), was born in Paducah and helped his family by working in a garage as he attended Lincoln High School. He was the salutatorian of the Class of 1941.
He attended Morgan State University in Maryland on a football scholarship. He got the nickname “Big House” at college when a fellow student saw the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Gaines and said, “I never saw anything bigger than you but a house.”
A lineman for the Bears football team, he also competed in basketball and track. Gaines was a four-time all-conference selection in football and a two-time all-American.
Gaines graduated in 1945 with a degree in chemistry and intended to go to dental school, but his football coach suggested he take a job at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina as an assistant coach in several sports.
He became the men’s basketball coach at Winston-Salem, amassing a career record of 828-447 (.649) over 47 seasons, from 1946 through 1993. He guided Winston-Salem to eight conference championships and the 1967 NCAA Division II national championship, the first time that a historically Black college or university won an NCAA national championship in basketball.
Gaines, a member of the Pmega Psi Phi fraternity, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.
William Stuart Nelson, the namesake of the Paducah park, was born in Paris, Kentucky, and graduated from Lincoln High School in Paducah.
After serving in World War I, he graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1920 and earned a degree in divinity from Yale in 1924, later becoming a professor of religion at Howard. He studied at the Sorbonne in France in 1925 and was the first Black president at Dillard University and Shaw University.
Nelson marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi and wrote several books on nonviolent resistance. He was also a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
The park was named in his honor in the 1940s.
