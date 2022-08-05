PADNWS-08-05-22 GOLF SCRAMBLE - PHOTO

Posing next to the golf scramble sign at Paxton Park on Saturday are (from left) Steve Crim, Ronald Clemons, James Collins, Omega Psi Phi Basileus Kenneth Hurt Sr., scholarship co-chair Robert Hargrove and scholarship chair Tony Copeland.

 Contributed photo

The Paducah Brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. had its second annual Clarence “Big House” Gaines Golf Scramble at Paxton Park Saturday. All funds raised go toward the Omegas’ scholarship fund.

In the inaugural event held last year, eight teams of four players participated. This year, participation grew to 13 teams of four.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In