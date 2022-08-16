Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. announced the winners of three $500 scholarships presented during the 8th of August Emancipation Celebration.
The winner of the Rev. Lawrence Milliken Grant to West Kentucky Community and Technical College is Shenelie Askew. Askew is the daughter of Lela and Billy Askew and is a Paducah Tilghman High School graduate with a 3.0 grade-point average. She is a sophomore at WKCTC with a 4.0 GPA.
The winner of the Clarence “Big House” Gaines Scholarship to the University of Kentucky is Kelron Perez. Perez is the son of Britney Robinson and is a sophomore at the University of Kentucky, where he has a 3.2 GPA and is a member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. He is a graduate of McCracken County High School, where he had a 3.78 GPA and was a member of the football team.
The winner of the Dr. William Stuart Nelson Scholarship is Jabre’ Solomon. Solomon is the daughter of Tameka and Ray Solomon and is a student in the licensed practical nursing program at Shawnee Community College, where she has a 4.0 GPA.
Funds for the scholarship were raised through the Clarence “Big House” Gaines Golf Scramble held July 30 at Paxton Park.
Gaines, the namesake of the golf scramble and a street in Paducah (formerly Seventh Street), was born in Paducah and helped his family by working in a garage as he attended Lincoln High School. He was the salutatorian of the Class of 1941.
He became the men’s basketball coach at Winston-Salem, amassing a career record of 828-447 (.649) over 47 seasons, from 1946 through 1993. He guided Winston-Salem to eight conference championships and the 1967 NCAA Division II national championship, the first time that a historically Black college or university won an NCAA national championship in basketball.
Gaines, a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. members who coordinated the scholarships are scholarship chair Terrance Adams, scholarship co-chairs Tony Copeland and Robert Hargrove, social action chair Ronald Clemons and fraternity basileus Kenneth Hurt Sr.
