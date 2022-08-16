PADNWS-08-16-22 SCHOLARSHIPS - PHOTO

Shown at the presentation of scholarships from the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. are (from left) scholarship winners Shenelie Askew, Keiron Perez and Jabre’ Solomon and Omega Psi Phi members Tony Copeland, Robert Hargrove, Ronald Clemons and Kenneth Hurt Sr. Not pictured is Terrance Adams.

 Contributed photo

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. announced the winners of three $500 scholarships presented during the 8th of August Emancipation Celebration.

The winner of the Rev. Lawrence Milliken Grant to West Kentucky Community and Technical College is Shenelie Askew. Askew is the daughter of Lela and Billy Askew and is a Paducah Tilghman High School graduate with a 3.0 grade-point average. She is a sophomore at WKCTC with a 4.0 GPA.

