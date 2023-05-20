PADNWS-05-20-23 OMEGA TALENT-PIC1

Quinton Turner, the first-place winner of the Omega Psi Phi talent show last month, performs two pieces by Ludovico Einaudi onstage at the PTHS auditorium.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Graduate Chapter of Paducah had its “Paducah Got Talent” talent show on April 22 at the Paducah Tilghman High School auditorium.

The organization raised about $857 through the talent show. All funds raised by Omega Psi Phi through the talent show apply to the organization’s scholarships.

