The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Graduate Chapter of Paducah had its “Paducah Got Talent” talent show on April 22 at the Paducah Tilghman High School auditorium.
The organization raised about $857 through the talent show. All funds raised by Omega Psi Phi through the talent show apply to the organization’s scholarships.
The organization provides three different scholarships yearly to low-income and underprivileged college-bound and college students. Those scholarships are in the name of Clarence “Big House” Gaines, the Rev. Lawrence Milliken and William Stuart Nelson.
The guest performer for this year’s “Paducah Got Talent” show was Audrianna Hughes. She sang the national anthem, “I’m Here” from the movie “The Color Purple” and “The Man I Love” by Ella Fitzgerald.
The first-place winner was Quinton Turner on piano, playing “Berlin Song” and “Un’Altra Vita” by Ludovico Einaudi. Turner is son of Stacey and Rod Carter and is a freshman at Paducah Tilghman High School. He plans to attend West Kentucky Cechnical and Tommunity College and major in nursing. He has dual goals of being a registered nurse while being a pianist.
The second-place winner was CoryOn Brooks, who sang “Don’t Let Me Go” from “Shrek: The Musical” and “This Is Why I Love You” Brooks is the son of Shannell Lowe. He is a sophomore at Paducah Tilghman and plans to attend the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and major in vocal performance with a minor in theater. His goal is to perform professionally and teach choir at a public school.
