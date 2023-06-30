Kentucky Oaks Mall announced Thursday that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is expected to open late fall in the Kentucky Oaks Plaza section of the mall complex. The new store will be located across from Planet Fitness in a 29,000 square-foot building that once held Toys R’ Us.
According to a mall news release, Ollie’s proclaims the slogan “Good Stuff Cheap” and bills itself as America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. It said shoppers will find real brands at prices up to 70% off in every department, including housewares, apparel, sporting goods, flooring and food. Ollie’s buyers scour the world looking for closeouts, overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods and irregulars.
