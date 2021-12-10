Each year, the Olde Tyme Christmas at Fort Massac State Park offers a glimpse as to what Christmases from years past may have looked like.
This year’s event, which will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, will feature an open house — complete with cookies made in the bake oven, music, decorations and refreshments — in the visitors’ center and museum.
Park staff and local historical re-enactors will welcome the guests in the visitors’ center and museum, which will be festively decorated with items based on 17th and 18th century designs.
Olde Tyme Christmas would not be complete without some mood music. Special musical entertainment will be on hand during the event. Hot-spiced tea will warm visitors as they sample cookies and snacks at the visitors’ center.
The decorations at the park are prepared and placed each year by Fort Massac staff and Friends of Fort Massac.
For more information, contact Fort Massac State Park at 618-524-4712.
