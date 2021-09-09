A previous attorney general’s opinion could lead Graves County Schools Board of Education to reexamine the outcome of their split vote on House Bill 1 during the August meeting.
During Tuesday’s work session in the Mayfield Middle School Library, board chair Kelly Thurman brought forward the 1982 opinion of then Kentucky Attorney General Robert Chenoweth regarding another five-person board voting 2-1 with two abstinent votes.
On Aug. 19, the Graves County School Board split on whether to accept House Bill 1, particularly as it pertains to mask mandates. Thurman made the motion for the board to accept the bill, going against the recommendation of Superintendent Matthew Madding.
Madding said he felt it would not give the district the legal authority to override the Kentucky Board of Education’s mask mandate.
Board member Kenneth House seconded Thurman’s motion, but Ronnie Holmes voted against it. Fellow members Julie Moffitt and Joni Goodman abstained. At the time, it was believed that the motion failed, as it did not garner three votes.
However, in Chenoweth’s opinion, when a five person board has a 2-1 vote with two abstained, the abstinent votes should count in favor of the majority vote.
Per the old AG opinion, Thurman’s motion passed 4-1, Madding said. However, he also said the board won’t formally adopt it until the Sept. 16 board meeting; it will be noted in the agenda. Furthermore, he has said accepting the bill does not change their stance on masks.
During the work session, Madding “strongly recommended” to the board that the district continue to heed mask requirements, especially given how “hot” it is.
According to Graves County Schools’ COVID-19 data, 85 students and 16 faculty members across the district were active with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The data can be viewed on the district’s website.
The board voted 3-1 to have it reflected on the meeting agenda for Sept. 16; Holmes dissented. Moffitt was absent for the work session.
