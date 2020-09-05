State and local officials expressed concern Friday for potential spikes in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth heading into the Labor Day weekend.
“I know this is a big weekend: Derby weekend, even though it’s September, and Labor Day weekend,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in his daily coronavirus update.
“Traditionally, we’d get together with a lot of people over this weekend. This year, I need you to do it a little differently. Just this one time, probably in your entire life, please keep your gatherings small, 10 people or fewer.”
As of 4 p.m. Friday, Beshear reported there were at least 51,677 COVID-19 positive cases in Kentucky, 809 of which were newly-reported. Ninety-eight of the new cases were from children age 18 and younger, of which eight were ages 5 and under.
The youngest was a 2-month-old from Jefferson County.
The governor also reported 11 new COVID-related deaths Friday, bring the state total to 987.
“I know how much we all want to see our families and friends for this holiday,” Beshear said. “But for one year, we need to prioritize making sure every person we care about is around to celebrate with us next year.
“We have already lost so many Kentuckians, and I don’t want that loss to be even greater. It will be if we have a spike in cases.”
Also Friday, Beshear extended his mandate for face coverings in some situations for another 30 days, a concerned mirrored by local officials.
“We’re seeing a lot more cases now than we were the last holiday (July 4),” said Kent Koster, the Purchase District Health Department’s public health director, “so we do have more people infected with the disease out and about.
“We had a bit of an uptick the last time and I would imagine that we would this time, too, because people, even though we tell them they need to be very cautious and try to limit their exposure to groups, wear masks and social distance, when holidays roll around it’s just a whole new ballgame.”
The health department has different teams working on mask compliance and contact tracing.
“We haven’t issued any citations yet,” Koster said, regarding businesses not complying with the mask mandate.
“We were told initially to work with the businesses and tell them the importance of them taking control of their stores and making sure that anybody that comes in, it is mandatory they wear a mask.”
That includes working with some businesses that may have their corporate headquarters outside Kentucky.
“Every state is different, so we have to inform them (corporate) that in Kentucky there’s an executive order by the governor and it is mandatory that their employees and their customers wear masks,” Koster said.
The public health director noted the age of the people testing positive is no longer a single age group.
“I think your older population realizes they are the most vulnerable, so they practice social distancing, they stay at home more than the rest of the population,” he said.
“So, we are seeing a lot more younger people that are being infected with the virus.”
And, with schools starting back up, there is concern that numbers could rise.
“For the most part, (the schools) have done a wonderful job. They’ve taken it seriously and I feel good about what everybody is doing as it relates to taking care of our school kids and the staff,” Koster said.
It will likely take a few days after the Labor Day weekend to determine the impact, according to Koster.
“We anticipate it (uptick in cases). We know there’s going to be more people getting together ... there’s just no doubt in my mind that it’s going to happen.”
