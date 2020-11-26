As COVID-19 continues to affect people across the Purchase Area and the country, one McCracken County school official was hit close to home.
The mother of McCracken School Board of Education member Chris Taylor died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19.
His mother, Brenda Gail Taylor, had been diagnosed on Nov. 8, Taylor wrote in a social media post, and was admitted to the hospital less than a week later.
“Deep down inside, we had that feeling that it wasn’t looking good,” Taylor told WPSD Local 6’s Chris Yu in a Tuesday interview. “I think his medical opinion kind of solidified our beliefs that deep down in the pit of our stomach that she probably wasn’t going to make it. Or if she did make it through, she would not want to be in a nursing home or have someone take care of her. We kind of just felt that way, and it was tough and it was hard.”
In the wake of his family’s loss, Taylor underlined the importance of taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously, like his mother did.
“It’s just important to wear your mask out in public — and all of our family did and still continues to wear a mask when we’re outside — and unfortunately whether my mom caught it from being out, but she always wore a mask, but all of us always wear a mask out in public, but we don’t know and there’s a lot of questions,” he said. “You know when there’s a lot of questions and uncertainties that’s when the blame game starts and you just kind of have to put that in the past and it’s just really important, of we’re going to get through this pandemic, we have to wear a mask, we have to wash our hands, we just have to be mindful, we have to be respectful and we just have to do our part.”
COVID-19 case and death counts continue to mount in the eight-county region, which hit 7,798 on Wednesday afternoon.
County-by-county case totals were as of 3 p.m.:
• McCracken — 2,633.
• Ballard — 251.
• Calloway — 1,670.
• Carlisle — 209.
• Fulton — 257.
• Graves — 1,652.
• Hickman — 202.
• Marshall — 978.
Deaths have been moving at a faster rate than in previous months, with an estimated 20 COVID-19-related deaths in just four days in the region. The total for the area includes 32 in McCracken, two in Ballard, 24 in Calloway, one in Carlisle, eight in Fulton, 42 in Graves, six in Hickman and 13 in Marshall.
The area yet again recorded an all-time high in its seven-day rolling average, which crested at 189.4 Wednesday. It has exceeded 100 cases per day since Nov. 8.
These are going to be the freshest totals for the region through next Monday with some of the area health departments allowing employees time off for the Thanksgiving holiday.
In his final update of the week, Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen expressed his gratitude to everyone doing their best to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
“This week is about thankfulness. I am thankful for those who have made such a great sacrifice this year in order to keep others from becoming sick,” Coplen said. “We all have to be strong.”
On a similar note, Gov. Andy Beshear continued to ask Kentuckians to follow precautions as cases continue to rise across the commonwealth and country this holiday season during his Wednesday afternoon briefing.
“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, and usually we get together with about 15 people,” Beshear said. “This year, we just can’t do that. I’m really disappointed, like all of us are, but protecting my parents, my kids, our neighbors and all of our health care workers has to come first.
“I’m grateful for all Kentuckians who are sacrificing this year to keep each other safe.”
Additional reporting on this story was done by WPSD Local 6’s Chris Yu.
