Paducah city officials on Tuesday discussed the Greenway Sports project — the planned multi-million dollar outdoor sports complex — after the McCracken County Fiscal Court talked Monday about potentially needing to scale down the project’s scope, and the city’s involvement.
Expected costs for the proposed complex — including its Bluegrass Downs and Stuart Nelson Park phases — is approximately $44 million, according to the project’s master plan.
The commission’s discussion took place after Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen gave a quarterly update on 12 commission priorities, during Tuesday’s Paducah City Commission meeting. One of the priorities, which were adopted in March, involves the outdoor sports facilities.
It’s also one of the projects eyed for a portion of the city’s roughly $19.7 million in bond proceeds. These funds were originally intended for the indoor recreation/aquatic center project at Noble Park.
Mayor George Bray said the county has taken the lead on the sports complex project, and the city, during the commission’s first retreat, talked about it being an important project for the community.
Bray said he’s wanted to be deliberate about the way the city makes decisions on the “finite” number of bond funds, as some of the projects eyed for their use have “moving parts,” such as the exact cost of 911 radio system upgrades.
“The county has come forward and advanced the idea that the city would be full partners in the total cost of the project, which the number that’s been thrown around is $40 million, and so we don’t really know what that number is,” he said. “We won’t know until it’s bid out.”
Bray said he thinks that for the city to be a full partner, other projects would have to suffer.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people in the community and I’m 100% convinced that it’s an important project for the community,” he added. “I get positive feedback on it from multiple people everyday. But that doesn’t change the fact that we’ve got multiple priorities that we need to decide how the bond funds are going to be used.”
Bray said Judge-Executive Craig Clymer has suggested a joint commission meeting. The city and county are making tentative plans to meet early next week to discuss the project.
“The judge has even indicated that we might consider downsizing the project,” he said. “So, I think we need to consider how — if we wanted to downsize it, how we would downsize it? Is it wise to downsize it? Sports tourism is a huge industry and it continues to grow.”
Bray said he’s told Clymer he thinks it’s a great project and he’s fully supportive.
“Fully supportive doesn’t mean that I’m 100% 50-50 partner at any price,” he said. “So, I think we have to work through what fully supportive means the way I see it.”
The entire commission weighed in on the sports complex project, including Commissioner Sandra Wilson.
“My support for sports activities — it hasn’t changed,” Wilson said.
“I’m very supportive of it. I’ve talked to many of you about — that bond money was sold for sports facilities and I think that we should use what level we all feel comfortable with.”
However, Wilson said she has questions.
She noted Stuart Nelson Park is city-owned property that would change, under the plans, such as relocating the dog park, several disc golf course holes, reconstructing some ball fields at Noble Park to replace fields taken from Stuart Nelson Park, and work on the park’s road. She wondered if these costs are included in the $40-plus million project, or if it’s something the city would bear on top of its share.
She also asked about the sports tourism commission funding.
“At the beginning, I know we split the CVB (Convention and Visitors Bureau), so that the sports commission could be funded, and we put that additional hotel tax on for the sports park, thinking that it was going to raise money to fund part of it.”
Wilson said she would like to know how much that’s expected to raise now, and where the sports commission funding would come into play.
“Those are a lot of questions that I have that I think need to be addressed before we make any kind of a commitment on what our funding level would be,” she said.
The commission’s meeting discussion can be viewed through the city’s YouTube channel, @paducahkygov.
In other business:
• The commission approved an ordinance that establishes an Entertainment Destination Center in downtown Paducah.
It directs the city to apply for an EDC license through the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Once approved by the state, the annual license allows people to purchase to-go alcoholic beverages, using single-use specially marked cups from participating businesses, and walk around within the district.
The hours would be 6 a.m.-midnight daily, officials said. The next steps are to have a public notice with a 30-day comment period and submit an application to the state. The city aims to have the EDC in place by June.
• The commission authorized up to $100,000 in grants funds to Louisville-based developer The Marian Group. It’s to help with roof stabilization costs for the Dunlap Apartments project (the former Walter Jetton school) at 401 Walter Jetton Blvd. The developer hopes to start construction this summer.
The Marian Group is planning an approximately $14.5 million rehabilitation of the historic property, while using tax credits. It includes workforce housing units, partnerships with arts-based nonprofits, including the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, and the restoration of the Symphony Hall. The PSO intends to open a music academy in part of the rehabilitated property.
• The commission approved an ordinance that will change the start times for regular commission meetings from 5:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The regular meetings take place on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
