Paducah Mayor George Bray said Monday that despite unexpected issues with the foundation, he is confident the new hotel for the downtown City Block project will go up.
Paducah’s three-phase City Block project includes construction of an 81-room boutique hotel, a public area and a mixed-use building on what used to be a large parking lot at Second and Broadway streets. The project represents an approximately $21 million investment by Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures, while the city is contributing around $3 million for public utilities. The city held a groundbreaking ceremony in January.
“They are finalizing the way that they are going to work with the foundation. There were some issues with the foundation that’s going to require a different approach and additional monies,” Bray said. “They’ve been working though some options on both of those.”
Bray said that given the size and scope of this project, hiccups come with the territory.
“I am extremely confident that the hotel will go up and we, as well as Weyland, are 100% committed to the project,” he added.
Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison explained that the first phase of the project includes completion of both the hotel and public facilities, with the city being responsible for the public facilities portion.
The city has a contract with Weyland Ventures to manage a contract with Ray Black & Son for the public portion of construction, including curbing and other parking lot improvements. He said they expect this construction to be complete by the Oct. 10 target date. Bosse, a construction firm working with Ray Black, was finalizing subcontractors on Monday.
“Being on the riverfront requires additional engineering,” Hutchison said, comparing the construction to that of the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center or the Holiday Inn. “It takes time to get through the engineering and architectural progress.”
Once the hotel’s foundation goes in, community members can expect to hear more noise and see an increase in equipment on site. He said the hotel should actually start going up in the late summer, and by late 2024, he expects crews will be working on finishing touches.
Bray acknowledged that not all community members approved of the project, but said it’s a “very important project for Paducah” he believes will be a centerpiece for downtown.
Some community members have expressed dissatisfaction over the loss of public parking places caused by construction. Bray said the city has added parking spaces to help ease the transition, and is currently in talks with other people about different strategies to address the issue moving forward, including valet parking.
He said valet parking would be helpful and thinks “a lot of people would really enjoy it.”
Hutchison confirmed discussions on valet parking, sharing that the idea was “something we are certainly willing to entertain if a third party would like to come forward and operate that service.” By the time everything is done, he expects the number of available parking spaces to be relatively close to what it was before construction began, or maybe even greater.
Hutchison noted that issues are sure to arise with any large-scale project, and it’s important to take the time to address them properly.
“Hopefully, by the time this is all said and done, it’s a wonderful project the community can be proud of,” he said.
