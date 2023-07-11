Paducah Mayor George Bray said Monday that despite unexpected issues with the foundation, he is confident the new hotel for the downtown City Block project will go up.

Paducah’s three-phase City Block project includes construction of an 81-room boutique hotel, a public area and a mixed-use building on what used to be a large parking lot at Second and Broadway streets. The project represents an approximately $21 million investment by Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures, while the city is contributing around $3 million for public utilities. The city held a groundbreaking ceremony in January.

