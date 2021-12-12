Officials provide update on tornado relief

Four Kentucky counties have reported death tolls in the double digits, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news conference in Mayfield Sunday.
Beshear was joined by local, state, and federal officials including Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.
Beshear estimated that “best-case,” the state would see about 50 people dead as a result of the severe weather that tore through the state late Friday night into Saturday morning.
However, the Beshear said he is not optimistic the number would remain there, noting the number of fatalities could climb into triple digits.
Officials said there are no reports on how many people are missing in Graves County, where a tornado struck the city of Mayfield and surrounding communities.
Volunteers in other cities like Dawson Springs and Bowling Green have begun collecting names of people whose statuses were unknown, the governor said.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan directed families trying to get in touch with loved ones to His House Ministries.
Officials said more than 300 National Guard members have been deployed throughout the state to assist with relief efforts.
More than 100 National Guardsmen are in Graves County.
Beshear declared a State of Emergency on Friday ahead of the storm system. On Saturday, federal officials granted Kentucky a Federal State of Emergency.
O’Nan said the town of Mayfield, “looked like matchsticks.”
“When the sun rose over western Kentucky and Mayfield the morning after this horrid disaster, I walked out of the firehouse of our city government complex. Our city hall was destroyed, our fire station was destroyed. I don’t think there is a pane of glass in any vehicle or property the city owns that isn’t shattered,” O’Nan said.
O’Nan said she walked across the street from the fire station to a bank that was also damaged. In the rubble, she found the American flag that once hung proudly over the fire station and gave it to two first responders who immediately folded up the flag for her.
She said that flag is now at her home, and that it will have “a place of respect” in the city government complex when it is rebuilt.
National Weather Service's preliminary reports indicate the tornado that tracked through Mayfield was rated “EF-3 or greater with estimated peak winds between 158 and 206 mph, according to the NWS website.
Officials did not provide updated numbers regarding search and rescue efforts at the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory, where 110 employees were present when the building collapsed. Beshear said 40 people have been rescued from the factory, with the last live rescue happening at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
The governor said his office has not been able to confirm numbers from a MCP spokesperson that indicated more than 90 people survived the collapse.
Local, state and federal teams have been assisting with recovery efforts, including the National Guard and FEMA employees. Jackson Purchase Medical Center treated more than 80 people in the first eight hours after the storm, Beshear said.
More than $2.3 million has been donated to the state’s Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund since the tornadoes hit the state.
Beshear said some of these funds would help families pay for funerals.
Beshear said state parks are open to help families that have lost their homes. The state is trying to guarantee families to stay at Kentucky Dam Village, Kenlake, Lake Barkley, Barren River, Rough River, Pennyrile and Audobon State Parks for up to two weeks. The parks are also open to first responders and volunteers.
Workers and volunteers in Mayfield are working on moving debris out of the streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.